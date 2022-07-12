SRzd live streams Special Group parade order draw

7/11/2022 at 4:20 pm – By Editorial SRzd

The draw that defines the order of parades of the Rio Especial Group in 2023 takes place this Monday (11), from 9 pm, in Cidade do Samba.

and the portal SRzd broadcasts live, with a presentation by reporter Marcelo Barros. Before defining the positions, the report spoke with directors and sambistas about the expectation for soon (Watch the video):

According to the rules of the parades, two associations already have their positions defined: Império Serrano, champion of the Access Group, the Gold Series, and Paraíso do Tuiuti, 11th in the Special Group in 2022. It will be up to Império to open the parades on Sunday O Tuiuti will be the first to perform on Monday.

In an assembly held on the 4th, at the headquarters of the Independent League of Samba Schools in Rio, Liesa, the presidents of the schools approved the formation of pairs for the draw.

+ see the configuration:

Hummingbird x Mangueira

Portela x Grande Rio

Viradouro x Willow

United of Tijuca vs Vila Isabel

Empress x Youth

+ Sunday, February 19:

1st – Império Serrano (Access Champion 2022)

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

+ Monday, February 20:

1st – Paraíso do Tuiuti (11th place in the 2022 Special Group)

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

The official presentations of the samba schools will take place on February 19 and 20, at Marquês de Sapucaí, next year.

Read too:

+ Carnival 2023: Trend points to plots that are easier for the public to read