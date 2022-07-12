Stock exchange, real and commodities weigh on the Verde fund, which sees a “complicated” global scenario and Brazil that “does not help itself”

Bets on domestic stocks, the real and commodities weighed on the performance of the Verde fund in June, erasing gains made with positions in break-even inflation and global stocks. The portfolio of the prestigious manager Luís Stuhlberger ended the month with losses of 1.86%. In the year, Green still accumulates an advance of 7.59%.

In a letter released to clients, Verde Asset argues that June was “particularly challenging”, given the climate of panic in the markets in the face of inflation in the United States – which, according to the document, “practically forced the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. at 75 bps, something that hasn’t happened since 1994”.

The fall in the markets at the beginning of the month subsided in the second fortnight. However, “the pendulum between growth and inflation continues to swing with increasing frequency, leading markets to greater uncertainty,” the letter reads.

The “complicated” global scenario also involves Europe, where fears of a recession are intensifying in the face of Russian threats to gas supplies to the region. “It is no wonder that the euro begins to flirt with parity [com o dólar]”, highlights the document.

Brazil, in the manager’s view, “as usual, does not help itself”.

The letter points out that the benefits included in the Auxílios PEC – which increases the value of Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600 per month and establishes an allowance for truck drivers and taxi drivers, among other measures – “charges a very large cost in risk premiums”, without talk about the expected consequences in the future, with more inflation and less growth.

“The real has devalued significantly, interest rates remain under pressure, but politicians remain in a kind of Brasilia metaverse, where populism is the currency and the only thing that matters is the election”, says the document.

Green, according to the letter, increased positions taken in interest rates in the United States, betting on raising rates. “We continue to be long in implied inflation in Brazil, in gold and oil”, says the document.

In addition, the fund resumed a small allocation to the global stock market and marginally reduced the position of Brazilian equities. According to the managers, given the declines seen in the US market during the first half of the year, there are assets reaching attractive prices, “but the economic slowdown ahead is just beginning”. “Still, with discipline, it is quite likely that we will allocate incremental capital, especially outside Brazil, over the next few months,” the letter reads.

Other than that, Verde started a long position in bonds high yield (of risk and potential for return greater than those known as high grade) in the United States and maintained a long allocation in reais, through options.

