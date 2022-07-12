Student is stabbed by another student in front of a school in Santa Tereza

A 14-year-old student was stabbed by another 15-year-old student at the door of a state school in the Santa Tereza neighborhood, in the eastern region of Belo Horizonte, on Monday night (11).

According to the Military Police, the school administration called the car. The victim said that the confusion started because of a fight in the lunch line at the José Bonifácio State School, where the crime took place.

The assaulted student also told police that he suffered physical and verbal aggression from the suspect previously. This Monday, the suspect stabbed the victim, because she would have threatened the aggressor’s girlfriend.

The student was injured with a stab wound to the abdomen and was taken to the Center-South Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Belo Horizonte. The aggressor teenager was not found. The incident was forwarded to the Civil Police for investigation.

This is yet another case of violence in an educational institution. There is a growing escalation of cases of threats in schools in Minas Geraisin this year. Civil Police investigations have already prevented at least four massacres in state schools.

Find out what the Secretary of State for Education says about the event that took place this Monday

In a note from the State Department of Education (SEE), it reported that “the fight took place after school hours and the assaulted student returned to school to ask for help, at which time he was immediately rescued and taken to the Emergency Room. The disagreement between the two students, who do not attend the same stage of education, began with a discussion on a social network. There was no threat to the school administration.”





The secretariat also informed that the school inspection team of the Regional Superintendence of Metropolitan Education A, responsible for the teaching unit, is following the case. Also according to the secretary, students and family members will be heard about the case so that appropriate measures can be taken.





“We emphasize that SEE/MG develops and encourages actions to combat violence in the school environment, in addition to having partnerships in initiatives on this theme such as the Democratic Coexistence Program”, concludes the note.