Study promises a new approach to teenage stress

O stress is one of the biggest public health problems worldwide. On the other hand, a study pointed to a new perspective, which addresses how beneficial symptoms and effects caused by a stressful situation. Therefore, today we have gathered the main information for you to know how to deal with teenage stress.

Valuable advice for dealing with stress

Discover all about the theory that promises to revolutionize the concept of stress.

A New Concept on “Growth Mindset”

The growth mindset concept says that your intelligence and skills can be developed over time. A new study of teenagers proposes a new interpretation of the physical and psychological signs of stress.

According to experts, evidence has shown that stress can be seen as an opportunity for growth. Knowing how to interpret the physiological and psychological responses to this event can allow individuals to improve in adverse situations.

In this study, the approach was based on an online training lasting 30 minutes. The objective was to encourage a growth mindset, in unexpected situations, and to analyze the events that occurred in response to the stress generated.

training benefits

About 14% of the students who participated in the training were more likely to be approved at the end of the school year. A test also found that teenagers who participated in the training had lower levels of anxiety after a few months.

Stress improvement in teenagers

The main purpose of the study is to encourage a new perception of stress among young people from three very important aspects. The first concerns the perception of a growth mindset, the second concerns the concept that skills and abilities can be acquired and, finally, the view that physiological responses to stress can be beneficial.

Currently, it is evident that stress is one of the great challenges of the century to be overcome. Thus, scholars and specialists have been looking for alternatives to improve and help young people to deal with their challenges and improve their quality of life.