Subject #747: SPECIAL – Renata Lo Prete interview André Janones | The subject

Pre-candidate for Avante, the federal deputy for MG announces that, if he assumes the presidency, he will implement an emergency income transfer program to serve the poorest population, following the same criteria as the extinct Bolsa Família and at a cost of up to R$ 400 billion annually: “is the most reliable means of pursuing social justice”. To finance this, which is his main electoral banner, he adds the need for a “true tax reform” that includes taxation of profits and dividends, tax on large fortunes and reduction of subsidies. For Janones, Brazil is experiencing a “false polarization” between two candidates with high rejection rates, but he adds that, if he is not in the 2nd round, he will be “on the opposite side of the current president, on the side of democracy”. Asked about the PEC Kamikaze, the pre-candidate says that neither Jair Bolsonaro nor Congress make it clear that the benefits to be expanded end at the end of 2022. At 38, André Janones is running for the presidency for the 1st time. The subject presented the first round of interviews by Globo’s journalism in this year’s elections. The 1h30-long meeting was broadcast live by g1 on Monday afternoon (11) and published in full as a special episode of the subject. The five pre-candidates with the best scores in the Datafolha survey on May 26 were called. The campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL, did not send a representative to the draw of the order. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sent. Neither of the two confirmed their presence until the deadline, June 3. Ciro Gomes (PDT) was interviewed on June 13, and Simone Tebet (MDB) on June 20.