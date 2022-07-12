Subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are already more than 90% of cases in Brazil; study shows they are more resistant to vaccine | Health

“Vaccines and the previous infection itself have little protection for the omicron, but immunization protects against mortality and severe disease, which is precisely the current concern”, explains Salmo Raskin, a specialist in Molecular Genetics.

According to him, the BA.5 variant is the one with the most exacerbated aspects of concern, being the most infectious of all that have been detected so far. That is, people who were infected only by the micron have a high chance of reinfection, since it does not induce an immune response of the organism that leads to the creation of antibodies. “Because it is less severe, the immune response is also milder,” says Raskin.

“BA.4 and BA.5 partially rescue the chance of having a lung injury, something that had been reduced with the BA.1 omicron. We have seen an increase in pediatric patients also as a consequence of the gross increase in cases. it is in the same proportion as in adults”, explains infectious disease specialist Marcelo Otsuka.

The omnin lineage continues to evolve, successively producing other substrains that are not only more transmissible, but also more elusive to the immune system. That is, they spread more easily and are not always fought by the body.

A study published in the journal “Nature” explains that transmission becomes frequent because the omicron and its subvariants have many mutations in the spike protein, which is the key that the virus uses to enter cells and multiply.

The research shows that BA.5 and BA.4 are 4.2 times more resistant to the vaccine than the BA subvariant. .2, for example. For comparison, the researchers said that the BA.2.12.1 subvariant, which fueled the rise in US cases and hospitalizations in May and which put 87% of all New York state counties on high-risk Covid alert , is only 1.8 times stronger than BA.2.

“The greater transmissibility is due to the fact that mutations determine greater ability of the virus to bind to the human cell. That is, it takes a lower viral load to cause the disease. However, people with complete vaccination coverage have a chance of infection at least four times lower than those who are not vaccinated”, explains the infectologist.

The BA.5 subvariant currently represents more than 40% of all Covid-positive samples in the state of New York and is the dominant strain in the United States, according to information from the NBC network.

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, issued an alert last week as hospitalizations soared, stoking the alert for the new wave of infections caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

“The virus causes mutations to alter the amino acids of the spike protein, making part of it unrecognizable to the organism. The mutation acts by camouflaging the virus, making our defenses against the virus difficult”, says the geneticist.

The large circulation of the virus, however, does not necessarily mean that it weakens. This is due to its ability to mutate. “We should not think that Sars-Cov will become a less aggressive, deadly or easy to control infection”, reiterates Otsuka.

Also according to the Nature study, they are highly capable of evading neutralizing antibodies (which defend the cell from infectious particles), further compromising the effectiveness of vaccines. Nonetheless, Immunization is still the safest and most efficient way to prevent infections and re-infections of the disease.