Supermoon of the Deer takes place on Wednesday: see tips for observation and curiosities | Science

Wednesday night (7/13) will have the attraction of the Deer Supermoon, when the satellite will reach its closest point to Earth in 2022 in its orbit movement – which will represent a distance of 357,263 kilometers.

This is the second time this year that such a phenomenon has occurred, after last month’s Strawberry Supermoon.

“Supermoon is a popular term for when the full moon phase occurs at ‘perigee-syzygy’, the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. last month”, says Cassio Barbosa, an astrophysicist at the FEI University Center.

“It appears in the sky a little bigger than usual and a little brighter. In very dark places, you can see an increase in brightness.”

A suggestion throughout Brazil is to make the observation shortly after the moon rises, at approximately 17:45, and try a location with wider horizons.

“So that you have elements to compare the size, like a tree, a building, a mountain. It involves an optical illusion phenomenon”, says the astrophysicist. Our brain perceives the Moon in this way when the satellite is observed under these conditions.

The name Moon of the Deer is related to the time when the antlers of these animals grow back and is part of the tradition of the Algonquin Indian tribe, in northeastern Canada.

It is also called the Thunder Moon in the Northern Hemisphere because of its association with summer rain showers in this part of the world, says Barbosa.

“Supermoon” is not an official astronomical term, which refers to this phenomenon as a “Perigean full moon”.

The name “supermoon” was coined in 1979 by American astrologer Richard Noole to designate “a new or full moon that occurs when the Moon approaches or is close (at least 90%) to its closest proximity to Earth”.

However, the term became popular as a reference to when the Moon is full in this position.

As NASA explains, this is because the satellite orbits the Earth in an elliptical path every 27.3 days. Thus, it approaches and departs from our planet as it travels along this path.

May had eclipse and blood moon

Shortly after 0:30 am on May 16, Brasília time, the Earth orbited exactly between the Sun and the Moon for a few minutes.

The Moon was eclipsed by the Earth and temporarily acquired a deep dark red color.

This is because sunlight is projected through the Earth’s atmosphere onto the shadowed surface of the Moon.

In Brazil and the United States, where there was clear skies, the show was fully appreciated. In Europe, the phenomenon was only visible for a short time.

“If you were an astronaut on the Moon, looking at Earth, you would see a red ring expanding around our planet,” Gregory Brown, an astronomer at London’s Royal Observatory Greenwich, told the BBC.

