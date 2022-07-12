SUS – BA extends Public Selection Process registration with five vacancies

Entries can be made until 11:59 pm on July 12; check more details

The State Family Health Foundation (Fesf), in the state of Bahia, released a correction note referring to its Simplified Public Selection Process aimed at the temporary hiring of professionals in order to compose the team to implement the Hospital Management System in the units of health, as well as the formation of a reserve register of professionals with medium and higher levels.

the note (rectification I) announces the extension of the selective registrations, which began on July 7th and can now be held atuntil 11:59 pm on July 12, 2022 and should be sent to the following emails, according to the positions:

The vacancies offered are for the positions of Junior Computer User Support Technician (1); Support Technician for the Full Computer User (1); Junior Information Technology Consultant (1); Full Information Technology Consultant (1); and Senior Information Technology Consultant (1).

Upon admission, the professional must perform their activities in workloads of 40 hours per week, with remuneration ranging from R$ 2,042.40 to R$ 6,312.40 per month.

To participate, the candidate must: enjoy the corresponding legal prerogatives; be at least 18 years of age; to be even with the Electoral Justice; to be even with the Military Service; present a certificate of physical and mental fitness; not having suffered, in the exercise of the public function, a penalty incompatible with the capacity; among other requirements.

Procedures for participation

As a form of classification, candidates will be evaluated by means of curricular analysis through the registration form and the documentation sent to the emails present.

The period of validity of the selection process will be six months, and may be extended, only once, to be counted from the approval of the final result.

Additional information can be obtained through the complete public notice on our website.