Suzuki Grand Vitara is back, but in India

Remember the Suzuki Grand Vitara? Well, it will return, however, to the Indian market, where it will expand the range of the Japanese brand, associated with its subsidiary Maruti.

Suzuki’s mid-size SUV should incorporate the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider’s unibody platform, thus resurrecting as a 4.36 m compact.

In a teaser video released by Nexa, which sells both Toyota and Suzuki cars in India, it shows parts of the New Grand Vitara, as it is being called.

As you know, the Hyrider is 4,365 m long, 1,795 m wide, 1,630 m high and has a wheelbase of 2,600 m, with a K15C engine with Suzuki’s MHEV system and Dynamic Force 1.5 with Toyota’s HSD.

The New Grand Vitara will likely be equipped with both engine options, although Suzuki has its own hybrid version with the naturally aspirated K15C.

While the name sounds appealing for Suzuki to resume global production of the Grand Vitara, it should be a localized action, like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider.

It may be that the duo will reach markets in Southeast Asia, but only South Africa and other regions of the neighboring continent seem suitable to receive the two Indian products.

For now, Toyota has not started road testing its proposed compact SUV for emerging markets, based on Daihatsu’s DNGA platform, a low-cost variant of the GA-B (TNGA).

The first product of this new family of compact cars will be the New Yaris Sedan, which is being tested in Thailand.

In addition to the sedan, there will also be the hatch and both will be made in China, and may still be produced in Brazil, however, the compact SUV is the main one of the trio.

With greater added value, Toyota will have a better margin in markets such as Brazil, especially by adding a hybrid engine.

In the case of the 1.5 HSD, it uses a three-cylinder engine with a double propeller in the CVT transaxle box, ensuring better performance than the combination of the old 1.5 or 1.8 liter, used in the Corolla.