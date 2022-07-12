Tadeu lies with his mother by mistake in “Pantanal”

Tadeu gets confused and lies down with his mother in “Pantanal” (Reproduction Globo)

Tadeu (José Loreto) has a new flirtation in “Pantanal”: after breaking up with Guta (Julia Dalavia), the farmhand is interested in Zefa (Paula Barbosa), and will invite the girl to a viola night at her father’s farm.

After the roda, Zefa, who works on Tenório’s farm, decides to stay overnight, and Tadeu will see the gesture as a flirtation. When the lights go out, the pawn enters the room to go after Zefa, and lies down ready to hug the girl.

“I was almost dying of homesickness,” he says, already under the sheets. To his surprise, the one in bed is his mother, Filó (Dira Paes), who didn’t sleep with José Leôncio and went to the other room. Without understanding, Tadeu jumps out of bed and is shocked by the situation.

Controversy with Thaddeus

the character zaquieuplayed by Silvero Pereira, will go to the Pantanal to keep her boss, Mariana (Selma Egrei) company. The butler, however, will feel the shock of reality when he arrives at José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm and is greeted with prejudice and homophobia by Thaddeus (Jose Loreto) and other pawns.

Upon arriving in the biome, Zaquieu will approach the pedestrians and will be attacked by Tadeu. “I just wanted to know if there’s anything I should be worried about?” asks the butler. “Being dressed up like that, the greatest danger is that a peacock will be jealous! The snakes here are a danger. Even for those who like it!”, mocks Tadeu.

Revolted by homophobia and conservatism, Zaquieu will pack his bags for Rio de Janeiro and leave a letter for Mariana. “This place is wonderful indeed, but I can’t say it was a paradise for me. I expected to face some resistance, but, I confess, I didn’t expect to cause such discomfort for the simple fact of being who I am. being a laughing stock: the butt of bad jokes, nicknames, mockery. I am a person, not a joke”.