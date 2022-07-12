Texas Crypto Miners Stop Operations Due to Extreme Heat Wave

With many parts of Texas enduring days of temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius in July, many cryptocurrency miners have closed operations anticipating the state’s power grid will not be able to meet demand.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, on Sunday called on Texas residents and businesses to conserve electricity with “record high electrical demand” expected on Monday. According to the ERCOT forecast, the demand for electricity in Texas – due in part to air conditioners operating in the midst of extreme heat – could exceed available supply.

The energy supplier’s forecast model showed that demand could hit a record 79,615 megawatts (MW). While energy costs in Texas in June were reduced due to increased production of wind and solar energy, ERCOT reported on Sunday that wind generation was “generating significantly less than it has historically generated in this period” – less than 8% of energy. capacity when demand is forecast to be the highest.

Many cryptocurrency miners in the lone star state, as Texas is called, have announced that they have already scaled back or shut down operations in anticipation of demand that the Texas power grid may not be prepared to handle. In a Monday announcement on Twitter, cryptocurrency miner Core Scientific said that turn off all of its ASIC servers located in the state until further notice “to provide relief to people in Texas”.

To provide relief to people in Texas, ALL of Core Scientific ASIC servers located in the state have been powered down. Core Scientific’s ASIC servers in Texas comprise less than 15% of our footprint, and will remain powered down until further notice. — Core Scientific (@Core_Scientific) July 11, 2022

A spokesperson for Riot Blockchain told Cointelegraph that its Whinstone facility in Rockdale reduced energy usage at the request of ERCOT during the summer months, consuming 8,648 MWh less. Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall also said the company has also scaled back operations in the state – likely referring to its Helios facility in Dickens County.

“In times of high energy demand, we believe people should take priority over cryptocurrency mining,” Wall told Cointelegraph. “When ERCOT sends out a conservation alert, we take it seriously and scale back our mining operations. We did it again this afternoon, as did many of our colleagues in the mining space.”

#demand response is critical. In the coming years, bitcoin mining will become an indispensable tool in the reliability tool belt. pic.twitter.com/cEicdzodO2 — Lee ₿ratcher (@lee_bratcher) July 8, 2022

Mining companies operating in Texas during the winter months have faced similar challenges since 2021, when freezing temperatures nearly caused the entire grid to shut down – many parts of the state were without power for days. In February, Riot announced that it had halted 99% of its operations ahead of a potential winter storm, forecast to demand around 50,000 MW of electricity — 62% of what Texans may be trying to pull off the grid as of Monday.

The ERCOT announcement comes as many cryptocurrency mining companies continue to establish new operations in Texas, apparently lured by less regulatory oversight and lower energy costs. In June, Riot Blockchain said it planned to “ship the balance of its fleet of S19 miners” from New York to Texas, and Swiss cryptocurrency mining company White Rock Management announced it would expand its operations to the United States — starting with Texas.

