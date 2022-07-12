Texas power grid avoids blackouts with voluntary cuts amid scorching heat

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Texas power grid operator avoided imposing continuous blackouts on Monday, encouraging voluntary cuts and calling for energy savings as scorching temperatures hit much of the state.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot) has warned of a potential shortage of reserves “with no market solution available”. The company’s website showed that the operator came in late in the afternoon with about 3,600 megawatts of operating reserves — enough to power three quarters of a million homes.

“We approached all Texan companies to save energy,” an Ercot spokesperson said via email, adding that the network was not currently in emergency mode.

Big users of industrial energy have helped avoid blackouts with voluntary power cuts, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency companies. Riot Blockchain and Argo Blockchain said on social media that they would reduce usage to help stabilize the state’s network.

The grid operator, which oversees energy for more than 26 million people in Texas, declined to comment on specific energy usage or facilities.

Ercot assured residents this year that it had enough reserves to meet demand after millions of people suffered without power due to a deep freeze in early 2021 for several days.

High or dangerous heat levels were felt across much of the state on Monday, with temperatures in Austin hitting 39 degrees Celsius by 3 pm, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).

