The 10 best-selling sedans of June 2022

The Fiat Cronos surprised and was the best-selling sedan in Brazil in the month of June. According to a ranking released by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave), the Italian brand’s car sold 6,047 units, its best performance in the year.

Launched in 2018, the Cronos was never a market success, although it has had reasonable numbers in the last two years, reaching the point of leading the sedan market for some time in 2021. In Argentina, the country where it is manufactured, it has been leading sales for some time. some time.

An important update is expected in the Italian three-volume this month of July, with the arrival of a version with CVT automatic transmission, the same that equips the Fiat Pulse. The engine will be the same: 1.3 aspirated 107hp and 17.7 kgf/m of torque, which is also in the brand’s compact SUV and Fiat Argo.

One of the best trunks in the category is the Fiat Cronos, which should keep its dimensions up to date (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

With almost half of Cronos sales, the second most sold sedan in Brazil in June was the Chevrolet Onix Plus, with 3,874 units sold. Closing the podium is the Toyota Corolla, unbeatable in the medium category and which continues to sell as a popular car. The Japanese model closed the period with 3,834 units registered.

Another surprise in the month of June was the jump obtained by the Volkswagen Voyage. The VW Gol sedan, which was the best-selling car of the period, sold 3,603 units.

BMW leads without threats in the premium market

Among the models considered premium, BMW remains at a great advantage, mainly because the main competitor of the BMW 3 Series, the Mercedes C-Class, arrived more expensive – and also better equipped. Thus, the BMW 330i registered 317 units in the last month, against 105 of its hybrid version, the second best-selling sedan in this category.

Brazil’s best-selling premium sedan continues to be the BMW 3 Series, in the 330i version (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

The aforementioned Mercedes-Benz C-Class had 34 units sold, even less than the Audi A3 sedan, with 41.

The 10 best-selling sedans in Brazil in June 2022