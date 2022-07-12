The 9 most addictive video games, according to British experts – Revista Crescer

+



The British public health system, the National Health System (NHS), has released a list of the nine most addictive video games. According to experts, nearly 500 young people or their families have needed medical help from the National Gaming Disorder Center since the service opened in late 2019. Nearly nine out of 10 patients were teenagers and young men. Seven of the referrals were from patients under the age of 13 who were dangerously obsessed. Most are male.

(Photo: Thinkstock)

The Center also released a list of the nine games that most led patients to them. These are:

– FIFA

– Overwatch

– Fortnite

– Minecraft

– Roblox

– H1Z1

– League of Legends

– Black desert

– Warframe

According to specialists at the center specializing in this type of addiction, the problem is so serious that many patients lose the “power of choice” and stop eating, sleeping or going to school. “We speak every week with concerned parents who are trying to figure out how to help their children,” Nuno Albuquerque, lead treatment consultant for the UK Addiction Treatment Group, told The Sun.

Game addiction is considered a medical disorder by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to Becky Harris, who is a family therapist at the NHS Trust Central and North West London, which runs the clinic, the team is working to reduce game time and increase time spent on other activities.

Excessive use of video games can cause several problems, such as social isolation, repetitive strain injuries, headaches and anxiety. Again, the key is common sense. When used in a balanced way – with controlled time and content, without violent games – the video game has numerous advantages. It develops logic and reasoning, spatial awareness, strategic skills, body movement, with the famous dance or sports games, and even persistence.

