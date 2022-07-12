The Boys: Check out all the Supernatural references in the series

WARNING, POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD!

The 3rd season of the boys brought a lot of news to fans. Among them, the addition of Jensen Ackles to the cast, an actor who was very marked for having lived, for 15 years, Dean Winchester in Supernatural.

A lot of people don’t know, but the connection between these two productions is even greater, as they both share the same creator, in this case, screenwriter and executive producer Eric Kripke. So it’s not surprising that there are some interesting references in the series of heroes that go straight back to what was done in the past.

Check out the top easter eggs from Supernatural throughout the third season of the boys!

References from Supernatural in the boys

8) The Arrival of the Soldier Boy

The arrival of Soldier Boy became an event for the series, mainly because of its interpreter. Furthermore, Kripke revealed in some interviews that he decided to relive his favorite moment from Supernaturalthe arrival of Castiel (played by Misha Collins), at this point in the narrative.

Emerging from a steaming chamber and stark naked, a great light shoots from the hero’s chest, as if he really were a celestial entity. Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) group wasn’t expecting this.

7) Dean Winchester’s Birthday

After this fantastic meeting with the new character of the series, Leitinho (Laz Alonso) decides to research more about the experiments surrounding the member of the Payback group. It doesn’t take long for him to find a sinister video, the recording of which took place directly in the laboratory where the Soldier Boy was studied.

Within this context, a subtle reference to Dean Winchester’s birthday arises: the procedure in question with the hero took place on January 24th. In real life, this is also Eric Kripke’s wife’s birthday.

6) Rock and Roll

The soundtrack of Supernatural is quite important, especially when we think about the characters’ own musical taste. Dean’s taste for classic rock is notable, including the song “Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore” by REO Speedwagon.

In the 3×7 episode of the boysaudiences watched Soldier Boy put on that same song, but in a very different context than when it appeared in the other series.

5) The nuns

Urban legends, creatures present in the popular imagination and religious figures were explored in every way during the 15 seasons of Supernatural. In addition, the production also explored many elements involved in these beliefs, including the power of holy water, prayers and rituals.

Already in the production of Amazon Prime Video, the priests and nuns appeared at a very violent point in the narrative. Intrigued to terrorize Hughie (Jack Quaid), Soldier Boy coldly shoots a priest and a nun, causing drops of blood to scatter everywhere.

4) The Impala 67

One of the great brands of Supernatural, without a doubt, is the car of the Winchester brothers. The famous Chevrolet Impala 67 became an immediate symbol of the series, marking the memory of fans in different ways. And this vehicle comes at a very curious moment in the boyswhen an internet video makes fun of Stormfront (Aya Cash).

The animation, shown on a smartphone, shows the heroine being run over by the Impala 67. Stormfront was allegedly killed in Season 2 and, it is worth noting, the revelation about her true ideological conduct is shocking in itself.

3) Bobby Singer

In the first episodes of season 3, Soldier Boy tries to adapt to the new times. On a walk through New York, he sees a poster, on which it is possible to see an election advertisement by Robert Singer. In the photo, Jim Beaver appears as the interpreter of this politician.

The actor was even in the cast of Supernatural living a relentless hunter. Now, guess the name of your character in that production: that’s right, Bobby Singer! To make things even better, it is later revealed that Robert Singer was born in Sioux Falls, the same town as Bobby.

2) The Antichrist

Another actor who was also present in the other Eric Kripke series is Gattlin Griffith, who repeated the partnership with the producer in this 3rd season. At the time, the artist had played a ten-year-old boy named Jesse Turner who would be the Antichrist himself.

And in the reenactment of Soldier Boy’s past, the audience meets the young Gunpowder, who would be a kind of helper to the hero. Griffith embodies the character in an interesting way, showing that he could also be the antichrist in that context.

1) The trunk

To close the list, we cannot fail to mention what Jensen Ackles himself shared through his social networks with the caption “There’s a Winchester in here, but it’s not the type you’re thinking”.

In addition to Kripke, he also works in the boys the former director of Supernatural, Phil Sgriccia. And of course one of his trademarks, the famous “Trunk Shot” angle, in which the camera is positioned in the trunk of the car, could not be left out.

Making a direct parallel with Supernatural, the boys presented some visual hints of what Butcher, Hughie and Soldier Boy might be seeing. Were the Winchester brothers’ weapons stored inside the Impala 67?

