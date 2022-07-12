The Boys | Kripke: Derivative is dark, but not as much as Euphoria

the creator of the boys Eric Kripke gave a preview of what fans can expect from the new spinoff The Boys Presents: Varsity and, apparently, it is, yes, heavy, but it doesn’t reach the level of euphoria. In an interview with Varietyhe said:

“It’s about psychologically complicated kids getting into trouble, so in that sense it’s like Euphoria. But frankly, I don’t know if it’s that dark. Euphoria is capable of being darker than The Boys cinematic universe. They’re not using heroin in the hallways of school, for example. But hopefully we’re capturing something real about what it’s like to be young in this over-saturated media landscape we live in.”

Kripke’s comparison was no accident. She came in response to an interview with the actor Patrick Schwarzeneggerone of the protagonists of varsityto the podcast Just For Varietyin which the star defined the series as “Euphoria Meets Superheroes”.

According to the official synopsis, in the new series we will follow a group of young superheroes who are perpetually testing their physical, sexual and moral limits as they compete for the best jobs in the best cities. The project is described as “part high school series, part The Hunger Games“.

The Boys Presents: Varsity will have in its squad the Brazilian Marco Pigossi, who will play a character named Dr. Cardosa. Pigossi will perform with Patrick Schwarzeneggerwho will play Golden Boy and Sean Patrick Thomas, which will be Polarity. The cast also has London Thor and Chance Perdomo.

The three seasons of the boys are available on Prime Video. There is still no release date for the derivative.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.