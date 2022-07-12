The building that started the fire in SP did not have a firefighter’s permit

The building where the fire that hits the historic center of São Paulo started did not have the AVCB (Auto de Vistoria do Corpo de Fogo), whichwhich certifies that a building operates within the conditions of fire and panic safety.

The 10-story structure has been on fire since 9pm yesterday. The flames have already reached at least two other neighboring buildings: in one of them was a Matsumoto store, which “completely” collapsed. On the other, the oldest orthodox church in Brazil is housed.

The information about the lack of license for the commercial building where the flames started was released by the Fire Department at a press conference this morning. According to the corporation, the fire was brought under control shortly before 8 am, but has not yet been extinguished.

“By the consultation we made [esse prédio] does not have AVCB”, said Captain André Elias, who said he did not know the identity of the building’s owner.

To UOLthe captain highlighted that the AVCB “guarantees that the building follows all the rules that guarantee the safe exit of the people who use it”, but that the absence of the document does not necessarily mean that the building was at risk.

Fire is just “controlled”

Although the fire was brought under control, Elias stated that the flames have not yet been extinguished, being also fed by the material that was in the Matsumoto store.

“It is a region with many items for parties. They are polymers, plastics, fabrics”, he said. “All of this has a very high fire load and makes it easier for the fire to spread fully, a difficulty encountered.”

There are currently 23 vehicles and 63 firefighters focused on extinguishing the fire inside the main building.

“We no longer see the possibility of this fire spreading to other buildings”, he pondered, also noting that the entire building was affected by the incident. “It’s practically every floor, we don’t know exactly what’s on fire, but practically the entire building has been consumed by flames.”

The buildings around the incident were evacuated for security reasons, one of them residential.

Two firefighters suffered 2nd degree burns and were taken to the Tatuapé emergency room, both conscious. One of them had 36% of the body burned and the other 18% had second-degree burns.

“They were rescued and are conscious,” said the captain, further detailing that they burned themselves because of the difficulty in accessing the building.

scared workers

For safety reasons, the surroundings of Barão de Duprat Street were closed, forcing businesses to remain closed this morning. Vehicles from CET (Traffic Engineering Company), SPTrans, Firefighters and Military Police isolate the streets that give access to the affected buildings and guide the population about deviations.

With the closure of the surroundings, many stores did not open, with vehicles from CET (Traffic Engineering Company), SPTrans, Fire and Military Police isolating the streets that give access to the buildings and guiding the population on deviations.

Car keeper Tiago de Souza, 37, was unable to get to work on Rua Cantareira — where the Municipal Market is — as he does every day.

“I heard about the fire at home, but I came anyway,” says he, who lives in Itaim Paulista. “It takes me 1h20 every day to get here. I wasted driving for nothing. I’ll have to go home.”

Merchant Gilmara Ferreira Santos, 45, who once had a commercial point in the place hit by the flames, said she was shocked by the situation.

“I’m in shock because three years ago my shop was in this building,” she said as she watched the smoke rising from one of the buildings that had been hit and already condemned by firefighters.

“There are several stores. You would enter through the door and access the stores on the five floors. They sell wedding and anniversary souvenirs”, she says, whose store now works at another address in the same region. “I know the owner of the building, who is in shock, doesn’t talk to anyone,” she laments.