× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

Jair Bolsonaro, according to Estadão, had a duty to condemn the killer of the PT treasurer in Paraná, who killed in his name.

As he did none of that, the newspaper decided to publish another editorial on the subject:

“Instead of promoting peace and defending the political freedom of all citizens, as befits a President of the Republic, he preferred to take advantage of the episode to escalate the provocation against his political opponents. On Twitter, instead of vehemently condemning the violence practiced by his supporter, Bolsonaro accused the left of accumulating ‘an undeniable history of violent episodes.‘.

This is the moral degradation of Bolsonarism. The President of the Republic even makes use of the repercussions caused by the murder of a political opponent to promote his electoral policy, in a macabre MMA. He expressed no consternation. He expressed no solidarity with the victim’s family. For Jair Bolsonaro, the crime committed in Foz do Iguaçu by his declared supporter served as an occasion to remember that the left is the side ‘that stabs‘ (…).

Jair Bolsonaro’s reaction should put the country on alert. There is a President of the Republic incapable of understanding that all violence is unacceptable. There is a President of the Republic who does not have the manliness to recognize a crime committed by one of his co-religionists. There is a President of the Republic who sees in everything, even the murder of a person, an additional occasion to taunt his political opponents.”

