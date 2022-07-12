There seems to be a general feeling that Brazil is cheap – Money Times

The chairman of the board (Chairman) and partner of the BTG Pactual, André Estevesclaims to have a general feeling that the Brazil it’s cheap, whether it’s the stock market, the exchange rate and future interest rates, but there are uncertainties that limit an improvement. “There is a whole environment of politicization, we are reaching 3 months before the elections, with two very different proposals for ideological positioning. It is natural to raise uncertainty”, said the executive at the opening of the BTG event for investors on the afternoon of this Monday, 11.

Notwithstanding Squid and Jair Bolsonaro to be known to the public and, during his administrations “having touched the economy relatively well”, and even with the reformist cycle that has lasted 6 years in Brazil, Esteves said that there is a more positive environment for the economy. One of the reflexes is that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Brazil will grow around 2%, even with the environment of greater international uncertainty.

“It is not enough for our ambitions, and even for our potential, but at a time when the interest rate is going from 2% to more than 13%, and there is all this global volatility, I would say that it is worthwhile to grow 2%”, Esteves said.

The chairman of the board of BTG Pactual highlighted that this domestic expansion is being driven by private investment.

Investment in relation to GDP should be around 19%, the highest in the last 8 years. At the same time, public investment in relation to GDP is falling. “It’s not an artificial credit expansion.”

“We are not on the chicken flight. We are flying low, but it seems to be a flight with some consistency”, said Esteves, predicting that the external scenario will calm down at some point, between 6 to 18 months, when the cycle of monetary tightening abroad ends, fiscal discipline will resume. and supply chains return to normal. “It’s not a 5-year horizon.”

