“They want to take us out anyway…”; Abel sees ‘disaffection’ being cast in the Copa do Brasil and even Luiz Adriano is ‘resurrected’ in hashtag

Gaucho Leandro Vuaden has already expelled Palmeiras coach previously and did not signal a penalty against the same São Paulo in Paulistão 2021

After the 0-0 draw with Fortaleza last Sunday (10), the focus of palm trees is total in the Copa do Brasil. Next Thursday (14), Abel Ferreira’s team receives rival São Paulo in the return game of the round of 16 of the national tournament. In the first leg, the team led by Rogério Ceni won 1-0 at Morumbi and forces Alviverde to triumph by two goals difference to advance to the stage.

For the decisive confrontation against São Paulo, Abel saw the CBF announce, this Monday (11), the arbitration and the chosen to lead in the field must not have pleased the Portuguese at all. It will be the gaucho Leandro Vuaden, who has already been the target of scathing criticism from the commander of Verdão in past games here.

In 2020, Vuaden refereed a game against América-MG, in which Verdão lost 2-1. After the match, Vuaden suffered with the Portuguese language. “I don’t have anything against (Vuaden), but I wish they didn’t whistle Palmeiras. Against São Paulo, a clear penalty for Luiz Adriano and he didn’t see it. result. Amateur refereeing”.

In his speech, there was a controversial move at Choque-Rei, at Morumbi, in February 2021, in which Luiz Adriano, then Palmeiras’ center forward, was charged by the São Paulo defender inside the area and Vuaden didn’t even go to VAR. In the 2021 Brazilian Supercup, Abel was also a “victim” of the gaucho and was sent off in a decision against Flamengo in the 1st half.

The coach’s complaints made the direction of Palmeiras formally send a request to the CBF so that the gaucho would not be included in their games. Alongside Vuaden, will be assistants Rafael da Silva Alves and Michael Stanislau. The video referee will be the responsibility of Emerson de Almeida Ferreira.

The revolt of the people of Palmeiras towards the CBF was such that the hashtag #VuadenNo rose to trending topics on Twitter.