“They will take care of your life”

The singer used social media to vent about the criticisms of those who have read about her personal life.

Former BBB Gabi Martins used social media to express her discomfort at seeing the excess of comments about her personal life, especially in relation to their relationships. On her Twitter profile, the singer asked her followers to respect the moment she lives and assured that she is happy and living her best phase.

“There are people who want to control everything you do, who you stay with or not, even who I take on the trip. They’ll take care of your lives, I’m outraged! I’m working, doing my thing, enjoying my life, staying with who I I want… Respect that”, declared the artist.

Gabi also criticized the relationship that some make between the lyrics of her songs and their relationships, such as the breakup with singer Tierry. “Guys, I’ve been singing suffering since I was 14, regardless of anyone I’ve related to. Learn to separate it. I’m happy, I’m light and living the best moment of my life. You won’t be the ones to get in the way.” fired the blonde.

Finally, Gabi also showed support for Viih Tube and Eliezer, after both have spoken out about the attacks that the couple has been receiving on the internet. “Dlet Viih Tube and Eliezer be happy in peace, my God, boring people, see”, ended the ex-BBB.