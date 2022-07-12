This Xbox cake is awesome

Have you ever thought that the best thing for your birthday party would be to have a cake alluding to Xbox? If you thought about it, you’re on the same page as Sugar High Score, a baker who creates cakes inspired by the video game industry and who constantly surprises with her creations.

Inspired by “Is that a Cake?” from Netflix, Stephanie, better known as Sugar High Score, has already presented a NES console that looked real, but was a cake, Pokémon cookies, Kirby cookies, Xbox controllers that you can eat and all kinds of delights with unexpected and incredible shapes.

Her latest effort is truly impressive and a great display of her talent, a bunch of Xbox games that are actually cake you can eat, I mean, she, her family and friends can eat. You can only look at the video and think it must be delicious.

With a passion for video games, pastry and his family, Sugar High Score combines them in these creations and perhaps inspires others to dedicate themselves to the same art. In this video, she shows how she built this cake and how impressive the end result is.

I bet you now have a nice idea for your next party?