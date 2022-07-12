Thor: Love and Thunder – Concept art reveals the character Russell Crowe would originally play

The actor’s character would be very different from the most powerful god on Olympus!

Thor: Love and Thunder finally hit theaters! Directed by Taika Waititithe return of God of thunder is already being appreciated by the fans of the MCU, which means that a lot of cool content about the movie is also slowly emerging. This time, a concept art showed the character that the actor Russell CroweO Zeus of the movie, would do at first.

The art was shared by the artist Miles Teves in your profile of Instagram. In it, we can see an illustration of the actor as Satan rather than the Greek god, indicating that this was the initial approach for Crowe in the fourth Thor movie.

Teves also used the publication’s caption to explain a little about this creation process. He said:

“Another image of old Russ [Russell Crowe] as Satan for Thor: Love and Thunder. The people at Odd Studio asked me to portray him at his current weight because his character would be mocking. Naturally, I would have used myself as a model for the drawing if my current physique hadn’t been so slender and slender.”

Russell Crowe’s appearance as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder caused many people to complain on the internet because of the divergence between the characterizations of the deity. This is because, although the mythological god is commonly portrayed with grandeur and seriousness, the king of the gods of Waititi’s feature is mocking, not jovial and not at all muscular, bringing a more comical air to the character.

Now, with this new concept art of Crowe as Satan, fans can already imagine what it would be like if, instead of having Zeus in the movie, the total opposite of the god confronted Thor. What would you think of this change? Leave it in the comments!

Thor: Love and Thunder is showing in cinemas.

