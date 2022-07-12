Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi Says He Would Return For Sequel On One Condition

Director is open to returning for the fifth God of Thunder movie!

Thor: Love and Thunder brought the return of Taika Waititi in the direction of a film Marvel Cinematic Universeafter his debut in Thor: Ragnarok. While the third God of Thunder feature marked a change in tone for the protagonist, the new film followed suit. Now, Waititi has stated that he is open to returning for a fifth film, but there is a condition to it.

Asked what the future holds for Thor, as the end of production promises he will return, the director stated that this came as a surprise to him. In an interview with insiderhe said:

“Well, guess what? That was a surprise to me too.” Waititi stated. “I’m not kidding. I was at the movies and I was like, ‘Oh really?’ until Chris [Hemsworth] was, ‘What?’ But of course he will return. He’s the best character. I mean, I might be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch. Now, I don’t know what would come next. I would definitely do one [próximo filme], but only if Chris does. But I would need something surprising and unexpected to want to do that. Like, what would the new take be? It’s okay to have battles and fights, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like, making a $5 million movie with no battles, just Thor on a road trip. Like ‘Nebraska’.”

The director made it clear that he would need to find something different to explore, but his main condition is the return of the star. Chris Hemsworth, interpreter of Thor Odinson in the MCU. This return, however, seems to be guaranteed, as the actor shows no intention of leaving the role, and nothing in the story suggests that he will not return.

While the possible fifth film remains undisclosed, currently Thor: Love and Thunder is still showing in cinemas.

