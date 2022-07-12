Tiago Leifert poses with his baby in his arms in a rare appearance

Tiago Leifert appears with his daughter and vents

Presenter and journalist Tiago Leifert came at a time of great complicity with her baby. The famous is the father of Lua, one year and eight months old. The little girl is, for now, the only child of Tiago with his wife. he and the journalist Daiana Garbin They have been together for over ten years and exchanged rings in 2012.

Very discreet with their personal lives, Leifert and Diana made an exception and, earlier this year, shared a great family challenge. Lua had been diagnosed with a rare disease, a cancer that affects the retina. The official announcement came when the little girl was already undergoing treatment. According to journalists, the choice to make the issue public came to make as many people aware of the importance of early diagnosis.

Recently, during an interview with the “Tapa na Cara” podcast, Tiago Leifert vented: “I was extremely lucky to have discovered the disease, otherwise she would have died”. Still in the conversation, the presenter acknowledged how much he himself has changed over the course of his daughter’s treatment. He said he learned to control anxiety. “I learned that you couldn’t make a plan. And this anxiety that would be fatal for a lot of people, you learn to deal with it”.

The famous also reported having become an optimistic person, believing that he needs to live and enjoy today. To be with the daughter and the wife fully. According to Leifert, worrying about possible events that could still happen prevents you from enjoying the present moment. And so he prefers to be optimistic. you of what I did.

It was a moment like that, very close to the heiress, which Daiana Garbin immortalized in a beautiful photo. “What a fool, Daddy. Ti inhamu”, wrote Diana, paraphrasing her daughters when asking to go to their father’s arms. The record was highly praised by netizens who were thrilled with the complicity of father and daughter. Tiago Leifert also assured about Lua’s treatment: “I have a monstrous faith in the cure of my daughter”.

