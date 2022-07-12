TJ-SE sends operator to provide treatment outside the ANS list

In the jurisprudence of the Superior Court of Justice, the understanding prevails that the health plan administrator is not qualified to establish or limit the possible alternatives for the adequate treatment of the insured, since these must be determined by the doctor responsible for the case, under penalty of of putting the patient’s life at risk.

This was one of the grounds adopted by the 1st Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Sergipe to confirm the decision that forced the operator Unimed to provide treatment for a child diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder.

The decision was provoked by an appeal filed by the operator with the allegation that the report and the medical prescription presented by the child’s family were not sufficient to prove the need for treatment, since the diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder is complex and requires a multidisciplinary team.

The company also maintained that the Superior Court of Justice defined the list of procedures established by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) to cover health plans to be exhaustive, which implies that, if the requested treatments are not listed there, there is no mandatory for its supply.

When analyzing the case, however, judge Iolanda Santos Guimarães recalled that the Federal Constitution classifies the right to health as fundamental because it is an asset intrinsically relevant to life and human dignity, so that it cannot be confused with simple merchandise or other activities. economic.

“The document prepared by the ANS is a consumer protection standard with which it is intended to protect the minimum coverage to users of private health care plans. It is not, therefore, an exhaustive list”, she argued. The child’s family was represented by the lawyer Flávio Cardoso.

“It is a human and technical decision, which preserves the autonomy of the country’s courts, as well as confirms the position of the TJ-SE, reaffirming that the role of the ANS is merely exemplary, and not exhaustive, since it only indicates the minimum procedures that cannot be denied,” said the lawyer.

divergent decisions

Last month, the STJ determined that the list of procedures prepared by the ANS to establish minimum coverage of health plans is exhaustive. Therefore, operators, except in exceptional situations, are not obliged to pay for treatments that are not included in this list if there is an alternative that is equally effective, effective, safe and already incorporated.

However, courts across the country have not followed the STJ’s decision. The TJ-SP, for example, has ruled that, if there is an express medical indication, the denial of coverage and treatment funding is abusive on the grounds of an experimental nature or because it is not included in the list of ANS procedures.

