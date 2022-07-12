“To arrive…”; amid controversies, André Gonçalves’ daughter returns to Brazil; Actor is under house arrest for alimony debt

The debt of the former TV Globo heartthrob exceeds R$ 350 thousand, according to the national press

the daughter of André Gonçalves, Valentina Benini, returned to Brazil last Monday (11), amid controversies with the actor. According to information released by the newspaper O Globo, the 19-year-old returned after a six-month exchange program in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

On Instagram Stories, Valentina published a photo of her mother, Cynthia Beniniwith the following caption: “Arriving from a trip and missing her. Mom will sleep with me today hehehe“. The student also took the opportunity to show the films she watched on the plane: Spencer, Bohemian Rhapsody and The Electrifying Life of Louis Wain.

Imprisonment decreed

The artist was arrested last Thursday (7th), after failing to pay the Valentina’s alimony. As revealed by G1, the process began in 2017, with a debt of something around R$ 112 thousand. However, the value rose to more than R$ 350 thousand.

After spending a night in jail, André had house arrest decreed, with the use of an electronic anklet for 60 days., according to the R7 portal. In a recent interview, Marcello Gonçalves said that “only a miracle” can get his brother out of this situation.