To invest or not in FIIs? Managers create multimarkets to take advantage of funds with discounted quotas

The thesis that the real estate fund market has opened up good opportunities has been repeated a lot in recent years. But is it really worth investing in FIIs in view of the more attractive fixed income and the lack of more concrete prospects for the recovery of funds?

If doubt can delay or even inhibit the decision-making of small investors, uncertainty does not seem to be a problem for other market agents, who see in real estate funds a potential gain of up to 25% per year.

To take advantage of the opportunities, managers are creating multimarket and equity funds to acquire shares in FIIs that are below book value – and that may generate capital gains in the future. At least three funds were launched recently with this strategy.

“The idea is to take advantage of the moment when nobody wants to buy discounted real estate funds to effectively make money”, says Anita Scal, partner and director of real estate investments at Rio Bravo. “The period is positive to allocate, as the FIIs should appreciate again”.

Strongly affected by the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, office FIIs have been the main target of the market. On average, funds have been trading 26% below book value.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

To invest or not to invest in FIIs now

The real estate fund market has been stable since mid-2020 and, in the assessment of Isabella Suleiman, FIIs analyst at Genial Investimentos, there are no triggers for the segment’s appreciation in the current quarter.

The analyst’s caution is based on the fiscal and political uncertainties in the period, in addition to the increase in risk aversion generated by global conflicts and the maintenance of the cycle of high interest rates in the country.

Despite the scenario outlined by the analyst, other market agents are increasing their position in real estate funds with quality portfolios that are being traded below book value.

In recent months, hedge funds have emerged precisely to take advantage of what they classify as opportunities. Among them is the Panorama Real Estate Multiestratégia FIC FIM, which today pays close attention to the discount on quotas for office and logistics FIIs.

“The discount in the office segment is the most obvious given the uncertainty about the future of the work model”, says Carolina Mendes, partner and investment analyst at Panorama Capital. “But in the logistics segment we were also able to find opportunities”, adds the manager, who sees the expansion of e-commerce as a good prognosis for the growth of the logistics sector.

With the thesis, André Sawaya, founding partner of Panorama Capital, aims at a net return of 20% to 25% per year for the shareholders of Panorama Real Estate Multiestratégia FIC FIM in a period of two to four years.

According to the managers, the fund currently has 40% of its assets allocated to receivables funds, 30% to office FIIs and the remainder to logistics and urban income funds.

“As we believe that the capital gain will come from ‘brick’ funds, we are taking advantage of the end of this period of very high inflation to reduce our participation in receivables funds and increase our position, mainly in office”, projects Sawaya.

Why invest in a multimarket focused on FIIs?

Although it invests in shares of real estate funds, multimarkets such as Panorama Real Estate Multiestratégia FIC FIM do not serve the investor who seeks monthly dividends or quick gains with the appreciation of the shares.

“Considering even the possibility that Ifix [índice de fundos imobiliários] fall even further, we prefer to have an investor who understands that the capital gain sought by the fund will happen in a few years, and not in two or three months”, explains Sawaya.

With two months of operation, the multimarket Rio Bravo Valor Imobiliário FIC FIM follows the same line and has an estimated return of up to 11% per year with investment in real estate funds traded below book value and with strong potential for capital gain.

“This estimated annual return is net of Income Tax and is our base scenario, very conservative, imagining a still difficult macro environment”, says Giuliano Bandoni, real estate fund manager at Rio Bravo. “Even looking at the conservative scenario, we expect a consistent long-term return”.

The manager discourages comparisons between the fund’s estimated return and fixed income yields. He recalls that the Selic – reference for fixed income returns – fluctuates and may return to a level below double digits in the next two years.

In a more optimistic scenario, Rio Bravo Valor Imobiliário FIC FIM has an expected return for investors of 16.6% per year until 2027. In addition to the logistics and office sectors, the portfolio also targets the shopping mall segment.

“Our new multimarket invests in portfolios quoted below replacement cost [valor necessário para construir um imóvel equivalente ao presente no fundo]in prime regions, with low vacancy and which already generate income”, details the manager, who highlights a good risk/return ratio in the strategy.

Both Rio Bravo Valor Imobiliário FIC and Panorama Real Estate Multiestratégia FIC FIM are aimed at qualified investors – institutional and individuals who have more than R$ 1 million invested in the financial market.

Why a hedge and not a real estate fund that invests in other FIIs?

The choice of managers to create hedges – and not real estate funds that invest in shares of other FIIs (FoF) – is based on the greater freedom that the first option offers to managers.

“The FoF and the other FIIs are income-oriented products and have the obligation to distribute at least 95% of the half-yearly cash profit through dividends”, explains Bandoni, from Rio Bravo. “The multimarket has a capital gain bias as it does not distribute the proceeds, which are reinvested in the portfolio itself”.

The dynamics, explains the manager, benefits the investor who wants to gain capital and who seeks to reinvest passive income, but without the need to worry about constant searches for the best allocation.

Bandoni also points out that the multimarket is able to have more flexibility for the sale of assets – even with losses at times – without affecting the distribution of dividends, as occurs in FoFs.

In addition, he completes, unlike a FoF, the multimarket does not pay Income Tax on the capital gain that the portfolio makes in the real estate funds it invests. The manager refers to the fund’s operations and not to the taxation that is levied on the redemption made by the shareholder or to the come-quotas, periodic collection of IR on the income of certain investment funds.

Sawaya, from Panorama Capital, also highlights that the multimarkets are still open for new funding, while the real estate funds need to issue shares, a more time-consuming procedure.

Discount on office FIIs

In April, RBR Asset – with more than BRL 6.5 billion under management – ​​also launched the RBR High Convictions FIA to invest in real estate assets that are discounted on the Stock Exchange. The portfolio portfolio also targets real estate fund shares traded below book value.

In addition to acquiring the securities, the RBR FIA seeks to take an active role in the operation of real estate funds, even suggesting the sale of properties that can generate profits for the shareholders.

“People don’t realize that the value of the office is 50% above what is being traded on the stock exchange. What do we do?”, asks Ricardo Almendra, CEO and founding partner of RBR Asset. “We called an assembly and proposed a process for the sale of that building on the market, which prices the property at fair value”.

In a recent report on the corporate slabs segment, Maria Fernanda Violatti, an XP analyst, measured the discount of some FIIs in the office segment. REC Renda Imobiliária (RECT11), for example, was trading at the end of June at approximately 60% of the portfolio’s fair value – which, in other words, means that its shares were discounted by 40%.

“The corporate office market should follow an eventual economic recovery in the country, adjusting prices and availabilities that adequately remunerate the investments made in recent years”, concludes Maria Fernanda.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related