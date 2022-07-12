Today’s QUINA result, Monday, 11/07, contest 5894

In this Monday (11)a Cashier drew the contest 5894 by the lottery of Quina. And once again, the raffle will be broadcast live from Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo.

How to play in Quina

To play, the bettor needs to dial 5 to 15 numbers out of a total of 80 available on the wheel. It is also possible to choose little surprisewhere the system can choose the numbers at random.

Who wins in Quina

Prizes are awarded to those who match 2, 3, 4 or 5 numbers. The bettor can still compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests with Teimosinha.

When are the Quina draws?

Quina is the lottery with the most draws this week. There are 6 weekly draws: from Monday to Saturday, always at 8 pm.

How much does the Quina bet cost?

The price of the bet with 5 numbers is R$ 2.00. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning.

Quina award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. Of this value:

35% are distributed among those who match the 5 numbers,

15% among those who match 4 numbers,

10% among those who match 3 numbers,

10% among those who match 2 numbers,

15% is accumulated and is distributed to Quina winners in the final 5 and

15% accumulate for those who match the 5 numbers of Quina de São João.

Quina ticket. (Image: Reproduction)

Prizes expire 90 days after the draw date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in FIES (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).

When Quina accumulates

If there is no winning bet, in a regular contest, in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th band(s), the value(s) accumulate(s) for the following contest, in the 1st prize band.

Where to bet on Quina

To bet, just follow the procedures mentioned above and register the bet at any lottery house present in the states Acre Alagoas Amapá Amazonas Bahia Ceará Federal District Espírito Santo Goiás Maranhão Mato Grosso Mato Grosso do Sul Minas Gerais Pará Paraíba Paraná Pernambuco Piauí Rio de Janeiro Rio Grande do Norte Rio Grande do Sul Rondônia Roraima Santa Catarina São Paulo Sergipe Tocantins

About Bolão da Quina

The Bolão CAIXA is the possibility that the bettor has to place bets in a group. Just fill in the appropriate field on the steering wheel or ask the lottery attendant. At Quina, the pools have a minimum price of R$ 10.00. However, each share cannot be less than R$ 3.00. It is possible to carry out a pool of at least 2 and at most 50 shares. A maximum of 10 bets per Pool is allowed.

In the case of a Pool with more than one bet, they must all contain the same number of prediction numbers. You can also buy lottery shares organized by Lottery Units. In this case, an additional Service Fee of up to 35% of the quota value may be charged.