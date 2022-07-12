Tourist falls into the crater of Vesuvius volcano while trying to retrieve cell phone

North American had cuts and bruises on his back and arms, but he is doing well and is not at risk; he and his family were charged with ‘invasion of public territory’

Pixabay/RoseMaria

Mount Vesuvius is remembered for the eruptions that destroyed the cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in antiquity.



A 25-year-old American tourist fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius – one of the most famous and dangerous volcanoes in the world -, in Italy, after taking a selfie. According to the international press, the young man went down part of the crater to get the record and, at that moment, the phone slipped and fell from his hands. Then the boy lost his balance and ended up falling with him. The local tour guides were the first to provide relief and help with the rescue. With a rappelling rope, they managed to reach the young man and pull him out of the crater. A helicopter, according to The Guardian, was triggered and ended up attending to the occurrence. The American had cuts and bruises on his back and arms, but he is doing well and is not at risk. In addition to the injuries, the boy, along with three other members of his family, were charged with “invasion of public territory”. According to police, they entered the place without a ticket and took a forbidden path because it was “extremely dangerous”.