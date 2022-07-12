Traditional store in downtown SP collapses after fire









Fire hits commercial building in central SP:

The fire that hit the center of São Paulo on the night of last Sunday, 10, reached the Matsumoto store unit, which collapsed “totally”, according to information from the Fire Department in an interview with the CNN Brazil.

Colonel Jefferson de Melo revealed that the fire in the region of 25 de Março, a traditional point of popular commerce in the capital of São Paulo, also affected the 1st Orthodox Church in Brazil, founded in 1904, which is “well shaken”.



















However, the building where the flames started, which has 10 floors, is not in danger of collapsing. “The fire started in this larger building, which is still on fire, it started on the ground floor. Due to the way it is compartmentalized, we think [um desabamento] can not happen. The others who were hit are practically doomed. They have very compromised cracks”, declared Melo.







Smoke fills the sky in downtown São Paulo after large-scale fire hits commercial building Photo: ROBERTO CASIMIRO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The Fire Department sent 30 vehicles and approximately 85 men to attend to the occurrence. It took over 11 hours for the flames to be contained. Two firefighters suffered 2nd degree burns during the incident. Aware, the victims were taken to a hospital in Tatuapé.