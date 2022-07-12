“Traveled and will perform exams”; Sale of gringo advances and Leila will receive R$ 18 million at Palmeiras

After a situation that seemed to be over, everything was resumed and should yield a good amount to the coffers of Verdão

O palm trees is 100% focused on the decision he will face against São Paulo, in the Copa do Brasil, precisely because he knows that it will be necessary to reverse the unfavorable score of the first game, which was played at Morumbi. The team led by Abel Ferreira needs to win by 2 or more goals to advance directly, without the need for penalties.

After a bitter draw against Fortaleza, for the Brazilian Championship, seeing Corinthians again approach the table, the intention is to resume the path of victories and guarantee classification in another competitionas they advanced in the Copa Libertadores da América by thrashing Cerro Porteño 5-0, knowing they will face Atlético-MG in the quarterfinals.

Outside the four lines, the board remains attentive to the transfer market, whether looking for some more reinforcement, especially already having an idea that Scarpa will change air at the end of the season, or even departures. This Monday (11), GloboEsporte.com informed about a negotiation that will yield good figures to the Palmeiras coffers.

After a long novel, Miguel Borja should be River Plate’s reinforcement. After an impasse due to the policy of the Central Bank of Argentina, which, in order to control the economic crisis in the country, interrupted the sale of dollars at the official exchange rate, disturbing the initial negotiations and causing Junior Barranquilla to retreat, everything seems to have progressed again.

In that line, with the conversations resumed, and the River board remained hopeful of making the deal happen, so much so that the Colombian has already traveled and is awaiting approval in the physical tests to finally be confirmed as a player for the Argentine team. It is worth remembering that Verdão still has 50% of the economic rights, receiving half of the sale of US$ 7 million (R$ 36.8 million), that is, the equivalent of just over R$ 18 million.