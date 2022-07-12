Treasury Direct must have surpassed the mark of 2 million investors; know which title to invest – Money Times

The number of people who apply in the Direct Treasure must have surpassed the mark of 2 million investors in the month of June.

In the most recent balance sheet, the number of active investors reached 1.975 million, a variation of 29.5% in the last 12 months. In May, the increase was 39,702 new active investors.

The survey with June data has not yet been released by the Treasury, but should point to the milestone of 2 million active investors, evidencing the search for attractive interest rates and with the security that variable income is not able to offer.

“These are a set of factors that have favored the growing number of active investors in Treasury Direct. The increase in people investing in the Brazilian Stock Exchange is one of them. More people talking about Treasury Direct on the internet and the popularization of digital banks, like Nubank (NUBR34)help to understand the picture”, says Jansen Costapartner and founder of Factorial Investments.

According to Focus report released this Monday (11), most of the market expects the Selic rate to end 2022 at 13.75% per yearwith another interest rate hike of 0.5 percentage point in August.

For 2023, the forecast of basic interest rate was maintained at 10.50% and that of 2024 increased from 7.75% to 8%. The 2015 forecast remained at 7.50%.

Treasury Direct growth rate

The growth rate of investors active in Treasury Direct has accelerated considerably in 2022.

In January, the increase was only 13,200 new active investors. In March, the balance jumped to 37,900 active investors.

For Rodrigo Sodréeconomist and partner at BRthe trend is actually a growth in the number of active investors in the Treasury Direct given the rise in interest rates throughout 2022.

“People are starting to realize that saving is no longer a good dealwith most investors migrating money from the passbook for fixed income public bonds”, explains Sodré.

Which Treasury Direct bond to invest in?

the growing investors’ demand for fixed income positively impacted the search for government bonds.

At Treasury Direct, investors lend money to the Brazilian government and receive it back with interest in three types of modalities or indexes (prefixed, post-fixed and inflation).

“I maintain a preference for floating rate bonds such as Selic Treasure. In addition to being indicated for the construction of a emergency reserve with daily liquidity, the investment follows the trajectory of the Selicwhich is still high”, points out Fabio Louzadaanalyst and founder of the school I Bank.

At the same time, the current moment tends to benefit fixed-rate bonds as the Central Bank tends to lower interest rates more over time (it is expected that from the semester of 2023). The prefix has a lot of sensitivity to the marking of the yield curve.

“And as we are very unlikely to hit the exact point at which it will stop rising, so let’s diversify not only in asset class, as in the entries. Investors can buy fixed-rate assets little by little,” he says. Ricardo Jorgespecialist in fixed income and partner of quantized.

