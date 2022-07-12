Treasury Direct: rates advance with fiscal risk, IPCA projections and external scenario

Public bond rates operate high on the afternoon of this Monday (11). In fixed rate, rates advance up to 18 basis points, while in inflation-linked bonds, the rise is up to 15 basis points.

According to Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura, the rates accompany a local market cautious with the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Aids, amid tensions with the vote on two highlights: the exclusion of the state of emergency and a measure that makes the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 permanent.

Borsoi also cites the increase in IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) projections for 2023 and 2024 in the Focus Report, from the Central Bank, presented this Monday (11).

The document showed another drop in the median of forecasts calculated by economists for 2022 inflation, which now stand at 7.67%, against 7.96% seen a week ago. On the other hand, the report brought a worsening in expectations for next year and for 2024 – which are at 5.09% and 3.30%, respectively, in this week’s survey, up from 5.01% and 3, 25% registered seven days earlier.

“This raises fears with a scenario of de-anchoring inflation expectations”, highlights Borsoi. The economist also points to a climate of global risk aversion, with the CDS (country risk) returning to the range of 300 basis points, with a new depreciation of the exchange, forcing investors to demand higher premiums on the local yield curve.

In the external scenario, the increase in new cases of covid-19 in China also raises fears of new lockdowns and disruptions in the industrial chain, according to Borsoi.

Nova Futura’s chief economist also highlights the start of scheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in Europe, which increases uncertainties about energy supplies on the continent.

Also pay attention to data on inflation and economic activity in the United States. The market awaits the release of data from the consumer price index (CPI) for June, and the Beige Book, this Wednesday (13).

“This may validate the perception that Central Banks will be aggressive in the upswing cycle, generating new upward pressure on global interest rates”, says Borsoi.

Within the Direct Treasury, the highest annual return was that of the Fixed-rate Treasury 2033, of 13.32%.

In relation to rates, the biggest increase was seen in short-term fixed rate securities. The 2025 Fixed Rate Treasury offered at 3:22 pm an annual return of 13.17%, up from the 12.99% reported on Friday.

The Fixed-rate Treasury 2029 and the Fixed-rate Treasury 2033, with semi-annual interest, had an annual return of 13.24% and 13.32%, in the last update on Monday (11), up from 13.09% and 13, 20% seen last week.

In inflation-linked bonds, rates advanced between 11 and 15 basis points. Only the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury rate remained stable.

The biggest real gain among the bonds was that of the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury, of 6.30%.

Fed’s view

The US jobs report, released last Friday (8), points to a solid economy with few signs of recession on the horizon and that can support higher interest rates, said the chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed) district. , the US central bank) of St. Louis, James Bullard, this Monday (11).

Financial markets are giving signs that an economic slowdown could come sometime next year, as Americans grapple with the highest inflation in four decades and the Fed raises borrowing costs.

However, Bullard said, in an interview with Associated Press, that the central bank would not need to drive the economy into a recession or significantly increase unemployment to bring inflation down to its 2% target. “Now we have a lot of inflation, but the question is, can we get (inflation) back to 2% without disrupting the economy? I think we can,” he said.

Bullard’s optimism corroborates the rapid pace of interest rate hikes by the Fed, aimed at fighting the highest US inflation in 40 years.

Bullard added that he currently supports a 0.75 percentage point increase in the Fed’s short-term interest rate at its next meeting this month. The rate is currently in the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, after rising 0.75 percentage point in June, the biggest increase since 1994.

Focus Report

In addition to the adjustments in inflation projections, the Central Bank document brought changes in the estimates for the exchange rate and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year. The midpoint of economists’ expectations now points to GDP ending at 1.59%, up from 1.51% a week earlier. There was no change in the estimates for the indicator in 2023.

Regarding the exchange rate, projections show that the American currency should end this year at R$ 5.13, a value higher than the R$ 5.09 in the previous survey. For the next year, there was no change.

The market also preferred to keep the Selic elevation projections this year, at 13.75% and next year, at 10.50%. Already in 2024, estimates have risen to 8.00%, against 7.75% seen a week earlier.

Panorama BlackRock

With the monetary tightening cycle in Latin American countries more advanced than in developed economies, fixed income securities issued by governments and companies in these nations gained space in the portfolios of the renowned American manager BlackRock.

In an interview last Friday (8), Axel Christensen, director of investment strategy for Latin America at BlackRock, highlighted that the return offered by government bonds and corporate bonds from Brazil and other Latin American countries, such as Mexico and Colombia, “exceeds the risk”.

For the director, as the central banks of these countries are closer to ending than the beginning of the monetary tightening cycle, there is a lower risk that rates will rise much more. Therefore, there is less uncertainty about the stance of monetary authorities.

Although there has been a recent devaluation in the price of commodities and the Brazilian currency, Christensen’s expectation is that the global energy transition process will benefit commodities, which could also help Latin American countries that are more intensive in raw materials, if from Brazil.

Aid PEC

Meanwhile, on the political scene, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Auxílios, which should cost the government more than R$ 41 billion, should be voted on tomorrow (12) in the second round of the Chamber of Deputies. The vote was postponed due to the low number of attendees at Thursday’s session (7).

In the opinion of analysts interviewed by the InfoMoneythe PEC should improve the performance of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the electoral race, but it can be seen as opportunistic and bump into voters who identify more with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

