Trio that returned to Corinthians after loans made their presence at Neo Qumica Arena

Corinthians beat Flamengo this Sunday for the Brasileirão at Neo Química Arena. Among the more than 40 thousand present accompanying the duel, three players stood out. Ramiro, Mateus Vital and Léo Natel were present in the boxes of the alvinegro stadium. The trio just returned to Timão after their respective loans.

The three returned to the Parque São Jorge team last week and participated in the first training session at the CT on Saturday. All of them recorded their visit to Itaquera on their social networks. Natel posted an image of the teams entering the field, Vital from the game going on and Ramiro took a photo with his mother and son. – see below.

The midfielder Ramiro was playing for Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates and ended his time at the club on June 30th. The player has played in 106 matches with the white shirt. The athlete’s return to the squad is seen with good eyes by the fans. Ramiro has a contract until the end of this year with Timão.

Mateus Vital was playing for Panathinaikos, from Greece. The player has already made clear his desire to return to work for the club and has a valid contract with Timão until December 2023.

Finally, Léo Natel is the only one that could not be used by Vítor Pereira. Corinthians was hoping to be able to sell the player to Apoel, from Cyprus, but the club did not obtain the financial power to acquire the athlete after the loan period. The player received polls from some clubs in Japan, Turkey and also from some national teams. The athlete has a contract with Timão until 2024.

Regardless of the destination chosen by the trio, players can only be registered by Corinthians in the competitions they play when the transfer window opens in Brazil. The opening date is July 18th.

Check out the posts of the three athletes watching the match at Neo Química Arena

Disclosure / Instagram

Disclosure / Instagram

Disclosure / Instagram

See more at: Ramiro, Lo Natel, Mateus Vital, Neo Qumica Arena and Corinthians x Flamengo.