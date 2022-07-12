TudoAzul offers up to 110% bonus on points transfer

In a new campaign, TudoAzul is offering its customers up to 110% bonus on points transfer from selected banks. See below for the main details of the promotion.
The promotion is valid for all TudoAzul’s financial partners, except: Caixa, C6 Bank, Livelo and Santander.
Bonus Structure
For this promotion, the bonus is structured as follows:
Subscribers to the 10,000 and 20,000 Clubs
Bonus valid for customers who have subscribed to these clubs for more than one year:
- 110% bonus – Transferring from 50,000 points
- 100% bonus – Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999
- 90% bonus – Transferring from 3,000 to 20,000
Subscribers to Clubs 1,000 to 5,000
Bonuses valid for customers who have subscribed to these clubs for more than one year:
- 100% bonus – Transferring from 50,000 points
- 90% bonus – Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999
- 80% bonus – Transferring from 3,000 to 20,000
TudoAzul Club Subscribers – More than 6 Months
- 95% bonus – Transferring from 50,000 points
- 85% bonus – Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999
- 75% bonus – Transferring from 3,000 to 20,000
Subscribers to TudoAzul Clubs – Less than 6 Months
- 90% bonus – Transferring from 50,000 points
- 80% bonus – Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999
- 70% bonus – Transferring from 3,000 to 20,000
TudoAzul customers
- 80% bonus – Transferring from 50,000 points
- 70% bonus – Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999
- 60% bonus – Transferring from 3,000 to 20,000
How to Participate in the Promotion
- Click on this link to access the promotion website.
- Register for the campaign on the TudoAzul website.
- Transfer your points.
Promotion Details
- Transfers must be made by the July 13, 2022.
- Bonus points will be credited within 10 calendar days after the end of the campaign.
- TudoAzul points are valid for 24 months from the date of credit in the program.
- Points eligible for tier upgrades will be considered at the standard ratio (15:1) to the amount of points transferred.
Take note
Regarding the bonus, this new TudoAzul campaign is the same as the one we had in June. The difference here is due to the fact that we have C6 Bank and Caixa excluded from the promotion, as well as Livelo and Esfera.
What did you think of this new campaign? Thinking about transferring points to TudoAzul?
Heads up
- The promotion might be good for others, but it might not be good for you. Think about it!
- Transferring points for transferring is not a good strategy. You should have a clearly defined goal and transfer points towards achieving that goal.
- Saving points is bad business. They may be devalued at any time or the program may change the accrual and spend rules without notice.
- The best strategy is “earn and burn” or accumulate and burn.
Promotion Regulation
Click here to read the full regulation of the promotion, navigating to the bottom of the page.
To know more
