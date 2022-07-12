TudoAzul offers up to 110% bonus on points transfer

In a new campaign, TudoAzul is offering its customers up to 110% bonus on points transfer from selected banks. See below for the main details of the promotion.

The promotion is valid for all TudoAzul’s financial partners, except: Caixa, C6 Bank, Livelo and Santander.

Bonus Structure

For this promotion, the bonus is structured as follows:

Subscribers to the 10,000 and 20,000 Clubs

Bonus valid for customers who have subscribed to these clubs for more than one year:

110% bonus – Transferring from 50,000 points

– Transferring from 50,000 points 100% bonus – Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999

– Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999 90% bonus – Transferring from 3,000 to 20,000

Subscribers to Clubs 1,000 to 5,000

Bonuses valid for customers who have subscribed to these clubs for more than one year:

100% bonus – Transferring from 50,000 points

– Transferring from 50,000 points 90% bonus – Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999

– Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999 80% bonus – Transferring from 3,000 to 20,000

TudoAzul Club Subscribers – More than 6 Months

95% bonus – Transferring from 50,000 points

– Transferring from 50,000 points 85% bonus – Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999

– Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999 75% bonus – Transferring from 3,000 to 20,000

Subscribers to TudoAzul Clubs – Less than 6 Months

90% bonus – Transferring from 50,000 points

– Transferring from 50,000 points 80% bonus – Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999

– Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999 70% bonus – Transferring from 3,000 to 20,000

TudoAzul customers

80% bonus – Transferring from 50,000 points

– Transferring from 50,000 points 70% bonus – Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999

– Transferring from 20,001 to 49,999 60% bonus – Transferring from 3,000 to 20,000

How to Participate in the Promotion

Click on this link to access the promotion website. Register for the campaign on the TudoAzul website. Transfer your points.

Promotion Details

Transfers must be made by the July 13, 2022 .

. Bonus points will be credited within 10 calendar days after the end of the campaign.

TudoAzul points are valid for 24 months from the date of credit in the program.

Points eligible for tier upgrades will be considered at the standard ratio (15:1) to the amount of points transferred.

Take note

Regarding the bonus, this new TudoAzul campaign is the same as the one we had in June. The difference here is due to the fact that we have C6 Bank and Caixa excluded from the promotion, as well as Livelo and Esfera.

What did you think of this new campaign? Thinking about transferring points to TudoAzul?

Heads up

The promotion might be good for others, but it might not be good for you. Think about it!

Transferring points for transferring is not a good strategy. You should have a clearly defined goal and transfer points towards achieving that goal.

Saving points is bad business. They may be devalued at any time or the program may change the accrual and spend rules without notice.

The best strategy is “earn and burn” or accumulate and burn.

Promotion Regulation

Click here to read the full regulation of the promotion, navigating to the bottom of the page.

To know more

