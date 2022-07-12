Turned into savings? Nubank will only start paying income on NuConta after 30 days; understand

The automatic income of Nubank accounts will undergo a drastic change: the balance of new deposits in NuConta will only pay from the 30th day, as with savings.

According to Nubank, with the new rule, on the 31st day the customer will receive the total yield of 100% of the CDI for the 30 days, as if he had been earning since the first day.

However, as of the 31st day, the amount deposited returns to yield on every working day, unlike savings, which always remunerate every 30 days and yield less than the CDI.

It is also worth noting that this applies exclusively to the balance of new deposits. In other words, the amounts deposited before this change will continue to yield 100% of the CDI rate every business day.

Nubank informed that the change occurs, at first, for a small customer base, starting on July 25, and will be implemented in phases, with release to the entire customer base in Brazil, gradually.

Why did Nubank change NuConta’s income?

The change in income was motivated by the launch of new features in the Nubank application, Caixinhas. They allow you to save money in an organized way and with different income possibilities.

According to Nubank, customers will be able to customize the Boxes with name and photo according to their objectives, whether saving money to buy their own home or taking a trip.

The Caixinhas will have investment possibilities suggested by Nubank, according to the objectives and the deadline pre-established by the client, but with freedom of choice among the available options.

At first, Nubank will provide two options for boxes:

Bank Deposit Receipts (RDB) with the possibility of immediate liquidity (Emergency Reserve box) or daily (other boxes) and yield of 100% of the CDI; Naked Immediate Reservationa fund with a strategy focused on fixed income with daily liquidity and the potential to outperform the CDI over time.

The income from the values ​​separated into boxes occurs from the first day of the application and on all working days. The Boxes are already valid today for a small portion of customers and will reach everyone by the end of September.

