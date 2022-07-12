Uber used questionable tactics for its expansion, says journalistic investigation – 07/11/2022

A leak that compiles confidential Uber files shows ethically questionable and potentially illegal tactics the company has used to spur its frenetic global expansion nearly a decade ago, a joint journalistic investigation revealed on Sunday.

Dubbed the “Uber Files”, the investigation by dozens of vehicles finds that company representatives took advantage of the taxi industry’s sometimes violent backlash against its drivers to gain support and evade regulatory authorities as it sought to conquer new markets.

In total, there are 124,000 documents from 2013 to 2017, initially obtained by the British newspaper The Guardian and later shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The revelations are another blow to a company that has long been mired in controversy in its quest to become a disruptive force in local transportation across the world.

The documents include text and email exchanges between executives, including co-founder and former chairman Travis Kalanick, who was forced to resign in 2017 over allegations of brutal management practices and multiple episodes of sexual and psychological harassment within the company. company.

“Violence guarantees success,” Kalanick wrote to another of the company’s leaders as he staged a counter-protest amid the 2016 demonstrations in Paris against the arrival of Uber.

Travis Kalanick, former CEO of Uber Image: Getty Images

Uber’s rapid expansion has been underpinned by driver subsidies and fare discounts that have hit the taxi market and “often without seeking licenses to operate as a taxi or limousine service,” according to The Washington Post.

Uber drivers across Europe faced violent reprisals from taxi drivers who saw them as a threat to their livelihoods. The investigation found that “in some cases, when drivers were attacked, Uber executives reacted quickly to capitalize” on seeking regulatory and public support, the Post reported.

According to The Guardian, Uber has adopted similar tactics in countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy, mobilizing drivers and encouraging them to report violence to the police in order to use media coverage to their advantage.

A spokeswoman for Kalanick vehemently denied the findings, claiming that he “never suggested that Uber took advantage of violence at the expense of the safety of its drivers”. The company, however, shifted the blame on Sunday to Kalanick’s leadership, whose “mistakes” have already come to light.

“We’ve moved from an era of confrontation to one of collaboration, demonstrating a willingness to come to the table and find points of agreement with former opponents, including unions and taxi companies,” Uber said, noting that his replacement, Dara Khosrowshahi, “was charged with to transform every aspect of how Uber operates.”

“Emergency button”

The investigation also indicates that Uber worked to avoid regulatory investigations by taking advantage of a technological advantage, the Post wrote.

The paper described the moment Kalanick implemented an “emergency button” to remotely remove access to Uber’s internal systems on devices at one of its Amsterdam offices during an inspection by authorities.

“Please press the emergency button immediately,” the executive wrote to an employee via email. “Access must be turned off in AMS (Amsterdam).”

Kalanick’s spokeswoman, Devon Spurgeon, said the executive “has never authorized any action or program that would obstruct justice in any country.” Kalanick “has never been charged in any jurisdiction with obstruction of justice or any other related crime,” she added.

However, the investigation notes that Uber’s actions are illegal and that its executives knew this, citing one of them as joking about the fact that they had become “pirates”.

Reports say the files reveal that Uber also lobbied governments to help its expansion, finding in Emmanuel Macron, the economy minister between 2014 and 2016, an ally in France.

The company believed the current French president would encourage regulators “to be ‘less conservative’ in their interpretation of rules limiting the company’s operation,” the Post said.

Macron was openly supportive of Uber and the idea of ​​turning France into a “nation of enterprise” in general, but leaked documents suggest the then-minister’s endorsement was at odds with the government’s left-wing policies.