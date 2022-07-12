UK approves pill that makes eczema disappear in a week

The National Health Service (NHS) has given the green light to an eczema treatment pill that promises to clear people’s skin in just one week.

The new drug comes in the form of a tablet and is made up of abrocitinib, upadacitinib and tralokinumab.

Credit: Egor Kulinich/istockUK approves pill that ‘cleans’ eczema in a week

The pills are for patients 12 years and older diagnosed with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (eczema), which means the condition affects at least 10% of the body.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends the drug to help patients who have been unsuccessful with standard care or who have had to drop it due to side effects.

How does the medicine work?

Abrocitinib and upadacitinib are known as JAK inhibitors. These stop the immune system from attacking the skin by blocking enzymes called janus kinases that help activate the immune response.

Tralokinumab is a monoclonal antibody drug that blocks the activity of proteins called interleukin-4 and interleukin-13 that trigger inflammation in the body.

What is eczema?

Eczema is a type of dermatosis that is characterized by presenting various types of lesions. It can be acute, subacute or chronic. The acute version has lesions that start with reddish marks with water bubbles on the surface that, when they break, eliminate a clear liquid, which characterizes the subacute phase of eczema.

In the chronic phase, the secretion begins to dry, leading to the formation of crusts. At this stage, an increase in skin thickness is also observed. The patient may have acute, acute/subacute, subacute/chronic or only chronic eczema.

Credit: Tylim/IstockEczema can develop on different parts of the body

The most common form, atopic eczema, is most often found in children, usually developing before the first year of life. But it can also develop for the first time in adults.

The condition can affect any part of the body, but is most common on the hands, the back of the knees, and the inside of the elbows.

First-line treatments include moisturizers and creams, but for many these are ineffective and stronger drugs such as methotrexate and cyclosporine, which inhibit the body’s inflammatory cells, are needed. While effective, they can have side effects, which include irreversible kidney damage, increased blood pressure, and reduced liver function.