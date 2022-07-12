Understand the protest at Inter x Coelho and what should change in the Pelé Law

The protests against Bill 1153/2019 had taken over the games of the last round of the Brazilian Championship. The project amends the well-known Pelé Law and affects the rights of players and several athletes spoke out against the action, including Internacional and América-MG.

The PL that makes the changes in the law was approved in the House of Representatives and, with that, athletes from the Colorado game put their hands in their mouths after the initial whistle, in a form of protest to the legislative moves. The change went to the Plenary last week, with 398 votes in favor and 13 against.

Some clubs support changes to the Pelé Law on social media. Meanwhile, athletes claim that the change will hurt and decrease their labor rights, especially in contractual terminations. The project guarantees the reduction and installment of the value of the sports compensatory clause.

In this case, athletes currently receive, at least, their salaries until the end of the contract, but, with the change, the value may drop by half.

Players from several teams protest against the change in the Pelé Law

The protests against the changes in the Pelé Law were seen in other games of the round, such as: Flamengo x Corinthians, Atlético MG x São Paulo, Fortaleza x Palmeiras, Cuiabá x Botafogo and Santos x Atlético Goianiense. The subject was even the subject of a speech by Bahia’s goalkeeper, Danilo Fernandes, who explained the reasons for the protests, at a press conference.

“Not just the athletes from Bahia. Athletes from all over Brazil are engaged in this protest, in this campaign, because we have our rights. We are not charging anything more than we deserve. It’s not new that they try to take our benefits like a normal employee, where everyone has their right, with us it’s no different”, began Danilo, who exemplified.

“I even saw a video of Diego saying: “Oh, people say that players earn a lot and have to keep quiet, accept the conditions and terms”. Not so, because more than 85% of athletes earn up to one thousand reais. For us to see that football has a very different reality from what everyone thinks, imagines. It’s not easy,” he added.