Understand the reasons that may explain the fall in Palmeiras’ performance in the Brasileirão

Palmeiras may be going through their worst phase in the Brasileirão-2022. It’s been three games without a win and with a performance very different from the one that convinced everyone that it was the main favorite for the title. Some factors may explain this drop in performance, such as fatigue, the tight schedule, the short cast, mental exhaustion and the below-average performances of important parts of the cast.

In this way, the THROW! listed these situations that could interfere with Brazilian performance in the championship. Despite remaining in the lead, the team missed opportunities to shoot at the top of the table and be more relaxed in the competition. Now, only one point separates Verdão from the vice-leader Corinthians.

physical fatigue

Palmeiras started their year before all their competitors due to the Club World Cup dispute, back in February, so they anticipated processes and imposed an intensity on the team that would only be reached at a later stage in the season. So far there are 47 games played, all possible duels in 2022.

Even being in July, evidently the squad would feel the effects of this anticipation, as Abel Ferreira has been talking for a while, about not knowing how his players would be after a certain moment of the season. Keeping up the pace and intensity that Alviverde had been showing is very physically demanding. Not even the best of preparations can withstand it all.

Short cast and late-open window

Since the beginning of 2022, Abel and his coaching staff have chosen to reduce the number of players in the squad and work with a more compact range, which would increase internal competitiveness and facilitate management work, keeping everyone integrated and ready to deliver performance when they were needed. triggered by the technician.

It turns out that some losses do not have spare parts, which requires some players to be used more constantly, such as Danilo, Zé Rafael, Scarpa, Veiga, Rony and Dudu. They are the most decisive athletes, but they don’t have a substitute and they couldn’t at this moment, because the window will only open on July 18, when Merentiel and López will be registered to play.

Mental burnout and staying focused on three distinct competitions

Palmeiras is perhaps the team with the best mental aspect in Brazilian football, but maintaining this all the time in every game is not easy for any human being, even more so as three simultaneous tournaments, each with its peculiarity: a knockout national, a continental and a championship by points.

Since last year, the position of Verdão in Libertadores and Brasileirão has already been discussed, theoretically it would be easier to engage the team for a knockout than in 38 rounds. Maybe that’s influencing at this point in the season. Alive and favorite on all three fronts, Alviverde has a challenge to deal with and to keep up.

Players who don’t go through a good phase

Even though it is a team whose main strength is the collective, Palmeiras has some pieces that make a difference when the rest is not working. It turns out that some of them don’t go through their best phases, as is the case of Danilo, Raphael Veiga and even Dudu. There are three of the alviverde pillars that are not doing well.

Veiga went through Covid-19, then a muscle injury and still hasn’t resumed the good phase that led him to be considered in the Brazilian team, which called up Danilo, who since then has not presented the credentials that caught Tite’s attention. Dudu, on the other hand, hasn’t been shining like he usually does and everyone knows that makes all the difference.

Conclusion

Palmeirense’s “luck” is being able to go through this phase of oscillation precisely at the moment when the other teams also show inconsistency. This gives room to recover and continue looking for other tournaments, such as the Copa do Brasil, in which they need to reverse São Paulo’s advantage in the round of 16. The team’s DNA in the playoffs will be activated later this week.