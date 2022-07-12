US: Gasoline prices fall, but relief may only be temporary

The price of gasoline in the US has fallen for 24 straight days after hitting a record last month. But analysts believe prices could rise again if demand from drivers picks up and supply is tight.

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline was $4.72 on Friday. That’s about 6% since prices peaked at $5.02 on June 14, according to data from OPIS, a provider of energy data and analytics.

The drop is mainly due to decreased demand at the pump, according to a report released this week. Rising supply and lower oil prices also contributed to the recent drop in prices. Crude oil futures are down about 14% last month.

Gasoline sales leading up to US Independence Day were down from previous years. Gasoline demand fell by about 7% in the week ended July 2, compared with the same period last year, according to OPIS data. Demand that week was down about 13% compared to the same period in 2019. In mid-May, demand for gasoline dropped to its lowest levels in nearly a decade, according to US government data.

Prices could continue to fall if trends continue. However, “July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived,” said American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesman Andrew Gross, in a statement.

Some Americans are changing their driving habits as the cost of gasoline and many goods and services has risen. Marc Pellegrino said he would not be taking a cross-country trip that he and his family have taken for the past two years, because of pressure on the pump. “It was actually a lucky moment to take a little road trip,” said the New York resident.

Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at OPIS, said he expects demand to pick up later this month, driven by lower gasoline prices and recent disruptions to domestic air travel.

