USDA cuts 2022/23 US soybean crop and demand, increases corn numbers

The grain and soy complex market is plummeting on the Chicago Stock Exchange after a revision of the supply and demand figures brought by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) in its monthly bulletin released this Tuesday, July 12th. For soybeans, the biggest pressure comes from the significant reduction in demand numbers, since in corn, the peso comes with the largest supply being expected for the United States in the 2022/23 season.

SOY 2022/23

USA – The USDA confirmed what was expected by the market and reduced the 2022/23 crop in the United States, passing the number to 122.61 million tons, against 126.28 million in the June estimate. Although it did not affect productivity, smaller areas planted and harvested resulted in a smaller crop. The market expected something between 122.42 and 126.3 million tons.

Thus, ending stocks also fell and went from 7.62 to 6.26 million tons.

Already sensing recession fears and reflecting weaker demand, all data were revised downwards by the USDA in the US framework.

Exports have been corrected from 59.87 to 58.11 million tonnes, and crushing is now expected at 61.1 million, up from 64.78 million in the previous bulletin.

World – Still on the 2022/23 harvest, the USDA lowered its estimate for global production from 395.37 to 391.4 million tons, while inventories dropped from 100.46 to 99.61 million tons. Likewise, it reduced the projection for Chinese imports from 99 to 98 million tons.

The Brazilian crop is still expected at 149 million and the Argentine crop at 51 million tons.

SOY 2021/22

USA – In the US old-crop framework, USDA raised ending soybean stocks to 5.85 million tons, while revised soybean crushing to 60.01 million. In the June report, the numbers were, respectively, 5.58 and 60.28 million tons.

World – On the world stage, increase in production and stocks, which were estimated at 352.74 and 88.73 million tons, against 351.99 and 86.15 million tons last month. On the demand side, a correction drew attention to imports from China, now estimated at 90 million tonnes, lower than the June projection of 92 million.

Brazilian exports were revised downwards and are now expected at 81 million tons, as well as Argentine exports, estimated at 2.25 million.

USDA Soy – July

US CORN

For corn, the USDA brought an increase – as was also expected by the market – for the 2022/23 production, rising to 368.45 million tons. In June, the number came in at 367.3 million. Productivity was maintained at 185.15 bags per hectare.

Ending stocks rose from 35.55 to 37.34 million tonnes. Exports were maintained at 60.96 million tons, however, the use of cereal for ethanol production was revised downwards and went from 173.11 to 136.53 million tons.