Vegans have stronger erections and better skin, as Xuxa said? Understand – 07/11/2022

During her participation in the São Paulo Book Biennial, on Sunday (10), Xuxa said that adhering to veganism (a diet that excludes any food from animals, from meat to dairy products and honey) brings benefits to sexual performance and to the skin. The presenter said that men would have stronger erections and would be more virile, while women would have more libido.

According to cardiovascular surgeon and nutrology advisor Edmo Atique Gabriel, columnist for Live well, there are no large studies that prove the benefits of a vegan diet to sexual performance. However, it is natural that a healthy diet and the correct supplementation in cases of eventual shortages give energy for different activities – among them, sex.

“The person who eats with less fat has all the organic functions with better performance. Vegan food has a high fiber content, is less inflammatory, so it gives better performance”, says the specialist. “On the other hand, it may require specific supplements, such as iron and some vitamins.”

Another point of attention is to ensure good intestinal absorption, precisely to avoid nutritional deficiencies. Everything works like a puzzle, says the surgeon. Therefore, it is important that the person also maintains healthy habits in addition to eating, such as physical activity and not smoking. Abusing alcohol also hinders sex, regardless of whether or not the person is vegan, because it impairs erection.

Prevention of erection problems

According to nutritionist Fernanda de Luca, president of ABMV (Brazilian Association of Vegetarian Physicians), the lower amount of saturated fat in the vegan diet offers less risk of clogging and hardening of blood vessels (atherosclerosis), which cause erectile dysfunction. So they can, in a way, help prevent erection problems.

“A strict vegetarian diet, known as vegan, contributes to better blood flow in the arteries that supply the penis, improving sexual performance. In the case of women, atherosclerosis can affect the vessels that irrigate the vagina and clitoris, impairing the flow blood and disturbing sexual pleasure”, says de Luca, professor at Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology).

And the skin?

As for the benefits to the skin, again, it is necessary to evaluate the lifestyle and ensure that diet replacements are healthy, not just eliminating animal products from the menu without nutritional replacements.

“The skin needs to be analyzed in a whole context. Theoretically, a person who eats more vegetables and fruits will have normal skin. But if they don’t have adequate nutrition, they can face problems”, says nutritionist Erica Fernanda de Oliveira, from Hospital Nove de Julho. (SP).

One big benefit, though, is that good vegan diets are less inflammatory than those rich in animal foods, which can improve the appearance of your skin and hair.

“If you substitute products of plant origin, you reduce the amount of toxins in the blood. The repercussion is throughout the body, and the skin is an organ too. People with a predisposition to oiliness, acne, hair loss, rosacea [inflamação da pele] will have a better physical appearance”, says doctor Edmo Atique Gabriel.