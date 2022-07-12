Video: BH municipal guards are removed after violent aggression – Gerais

According to the PM, agents of the Municipal Guard were making a preventive patrol during the dawn in a vehicle, when they came across a motorcycle transiting with the plate folded. (photo: Monitoring/Playback Camera)

Three municipal guards from Belo Horizonte were removed after violently assaulting a motorcyclist on July 3 at Rua Pouso Alegre, Bairro Floresta, East Region of the capital of Minas Gerais.

The information was released to the State of Mines this Monday (11/7) by the advice of the Municipal Secretary of Safety and Prevention (SMSP).

According to recorded by the Military Police, agents of the Municipal Guard were making a preventive patrol during the dawn in a vehicle, when they came across a motorcycle transiting with the plate folded down Avenida Gustavo da Silveira, in the Horto neighborhood.

Also according to police authorities, municipal guards signaled for the vehicle to stop, but the driver fled at high speed, even running a red light.

On the corner between Itajub and Pouso Alegre streets, in Bairro Floresta, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and fell, being approached by municipal guards.

He suffered no injuries and claimed that he had fled the approach because he was incapacitated, at which time he was arrested.

According to images from a security camera that the report had access to, two agents – after closing the motorcyclist – get out of a car and go towards the victim, who also gets off the motorcycle.

Then – even without reacting violently to the approach – he was punched and kicked by the agents.

In a note, the command of the Municipal Guard qualifies the fact as “extremely serious”.

“A disciplinary administrative procedure was instituted that could even culminate in the dismissal of the investigated”, ponders the organ.

“A rigorous fact-finding will be conducted. The images show a behavior intensely repudiated by all of us”, comments Commander Rodrigo Srgio Prates, to the State of Mines.