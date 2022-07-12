video compares launch with current state

Released with problems, eFootball 2022 was the target of numerous criticisms for its bugs and visual defects. In a few days, Konami announced changes to the game and prepared fans for a 2.0 version, where part of the engine would be renewed to deliver more fidelity and stability during gameplay. But has the title really improved?

The channel “ElAnalistaDeBits” published a new video of the game, comparing the launch edition with the current stages. The images focused on detailing scenes with animations, modeling, physics, environment, textures, shadows and lighting and confirmed that the publisher really worked very well in correcting these aspects.

From the clip, you can see that eFootball 2022 looks like another game after the updates. Facial expressions are more realistic, cheering and athlete animations have new dynamics and field effects have gained more prominence. In addition, the gameplay seems to be more lively, with players spreading out well across the field and the feeling of “burst light” from stadiums being eliminated.

Check out the video below:

eFootball 2022 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

