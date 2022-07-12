Viradouro closes the 2023 Carnival of the Special Group. Mangueira closes on Sunday

The Independent League of Samba Schools (Liesa) held on Monday night, in Cidade do Samba, in an invitation-only event, the draw for the order of the parades of the Special Group of Rio de Janeiro for Carnival 2023. The shows take place on the 19th and 20th of February next year.

After three consecutive years of parading on the first night, Viradouro will be responsible for closing the 2023 presentations. Beija-flor will be the fifth to parade. Portela, Vila Isabel, Imperatriz and Tuiuti are the other associations of the second of carnival. * SEE PHOTOS OF THE EVENT

For Carnival Sunday, the polka dots once again put Salgueiro and Mangueira. Initially the green and pink would be the fourth to parade, but changed positions with Tijuca and will close the first night. Mocidade and the current champion Grande Rio also parade on Sunday. The Duque de Caxias school took the thankless second position on the first night. * SEE GIVEAWAY ANALYSIS FOR 2023

Império Serrano, champion school of the Gold Series in 2022, and Paraíso do Tuiuti, 11th in the Special Group, already had their positions defined by the regulation. The Império will open the carnival Sunday show, and Paraíso do Tuiuti will be the first on Monday.

As in every year, the draw was divided into two stages. In the first one, the representatives of the schools that form a certain pair, drew balls numbered from 1 to 10. The one who got the ball with the highest number had the right to choose the day that their association will parade.

Order of parades of the Special Carnival Group 2023

Sunday

Serrano Empire

Big River

Youth

United of Tijuca

Willow tree

Hose

Second

Tuiuti’s paradise

portela

Vila Isabel

Empress

Hummingbird

Flipper