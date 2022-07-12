Vítor Pereira will miss Corinthians in the next two games of the Brazilian

Vítor Pereira will miss Corinthians in the next two games of the Brazilian

Coach Vítor Pereira, sent off against Flamengo last Sunday, will not be in the next two matches of the Corinthians for the Brazilian Championship. This suspension is due to the fact that, before the red card, he received the yellow card and, hanging, would already be automatically suspended in a match.

The coach was hanging by the yellow cards he had received against Fortaleza and Internacional, due to a complaint, the same reason he received against Rubro-Negro. In the summary, referee Ramon Abatti Abel detailed the situation.

In yellow, the motivation was “to disapprove with words or gestures the decisions of the referee”, while, the red one was due to “after being warned with a yellow card, he said the following words in my direction and with offensive gestures: vai se f …, will take the c…”.

The summary of the match indicated the reason for the yellow and red cards (Photo: Reproduction)

Faced with this, Vítor Pereira will not command Corinthians in the games against Ceará, next Saturday, at Arena Castelão, and against Coritiba, the other weekend, at Neo Química Arena. It is worth remembering that, if regularized, the center forward Yuri Alberto will be able to debut.

Before that, however, Timão visits Santos this Wednesday, from 21:30 (Brasília time), on the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The advantage is Corinthians, as they thrashed 4-0 in the first leg.

