Volume of services rose 0.9% in May, above market expectations

The volume of the service sector grew 0.9% in May compared to April, according to data released this Tuesday (12) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It is the third positive result of the sector in the last four months, period in which it accumulated a gain of 3.3%. In the previous month, there was a decrease of 0.1%.

With the result of May, the sector is 8.4% above the pre-pandemic level, recorded in February 2020, and 2.8% below the highest point of the Monthly Services Survey (PMS) historical series, reached in November 2014.

Compared to May of last year, services advanced 9.2%, the 15th consecutive positive rate in this indicator.

The data was higher than expected. The Refinitiv consensus projected a monthly increase of 0.2% and an annual increase of 8.5%.

Positive indicator in all segments

All five activities investigated by the survey followed the positive result. The PMS manager, Rodrigo Lobo, explains that this growth spread by activities has become more frequent due to the effects of the pandemic. “Before 2020, it was much rarer to see activities growing simultaneously. This is related to the low comparison base because of the effects of social isolation measures, especially in face-to-face services. Since then, with the reduction of restrictions, these activities continue at a faster pace”, he analyzes.

The transport sector, with expansion of 0.9%, was one of the sectors that most impacted the advance of services in May. With this growth, the segment recovers part of the 2.5% retraction registered in April. In the year, transport accumulated expansion of 14.9%.

“Information technology services and cargo transport were the drivers that boosted May’s result. Cargo transport, especially road transport, in addition to meeting the demand of electronic commerce and the agricultural sector, has also been important for the industrial sector, notably capital goods and intermediate goods, which are the categories of use that operate above pre-pandemic level”, explains Lobo. By growing 1.8%, cargo transport reached the highest point in its historical series, which began in January 2011.

Another major impact on the general index came from the information and communication segment, which, like the transport sector, also increased by 0.9% in May. This result is the third consecutive positive result for the activity, accumulating growth of 3.4% in this period. “In May, the information technology sector grew 2.4%, also reaching the highest level in its historical series. Companies in this segment, such as application development and internet search tools, continue to take advantage of the business opportunities created from the pandemic, in which services such as digitization, digital media, remote communication interfaces and storage of data in the cloud had significant increases in demand from companies”, highlights the researcher.

The segment of other services, by increasing 3.1%, recovered part of the 3.0% loss registered in the previous month. “This sector is quite heterogeneous, bringing together, for example, activities to support forestry production, real estate and car repair. But those that have a greater impact within this sector are auxiliary financial services, such as stock exchange management, financial investment advice and securities brokerages”, he explains. The May result allowed the sector of other services to resume operations above the pre-pandemic level (+1.0%). In the case of professional, administrative and complementary services, the 1.0% increase in May implied a full recovery from the setback seen in April (-0.5%).

With an expansion of 1.9%, services provided to families accumulated a gain of 8.1% in the last three months. Even with the advance, this segment is still 7.0% below the level of February 2020. “It is the only one of the five sectors investigated that still operates below this level. With the easing of restrictions, there is a greater demand for these face-to-face services, such as restaurants and hotels. At a lower level, there is also a search for physical conditioning activities, such as gyms, for example”, says Lobo.

From April to May, 16 of the 27 Federation Units followed the growth movement. Among them, the biggest impacts came from São Paulo (0.6%) and Minas Gerais (3.3%), followed by Santa Catarina (3.3%), Mato Grosso do Sul (5.3%) and Amazonas (3.7%). The main negative influences came from Pernambuco (-3.1%), Rio de Janeiro (-0.2%), Mato Grosso (-1.7%) and Paraná (-0.4%).

annual comparison

The main influences on total growth for the 9.2% increase in the volume of services compared to May last year came from the transport sector, auxiliary transport services and mail (12.5%) and services provided to families ( 39.0%).

Lobo explains that the robust results presented by face-to-face services are still a reflection of the process of easing restrictive measures and the advance of vaccination, which are, with this, gradually boosting the resumption of the service sector. “But one cannot lose sight of the leading role shown by services aimed at companies, in particular, information technology services and cargo transport”, he evaluates.

The other advances among activities came from professional, administrative and complementary services (9.6%) and information and communication (4.0%). The only negative rate of the month came from the sector of other services (-4.0%). Lobo points out that, as it was barely affected by the effects of the pandemic, this activity had a higher basis for comparison.

Tourist activities on the rise

The index of tourist activities grew 2.6% in May. It is the third consecutive positive result, period in which it accumulated a gain of 11.7%. With the highs in a row, the tourism segment is only 0.1% below the pre-pandemic level.

“This is a cluster of 22 services that are more closely related to tourism. Despite not having surpassed the pre-pandemic level, it is the closest point it has ever reached. This is also a consequence of the resumption of searches for face-to-face activities”, highlights the research manager.

Only four of the 12 places surveyed followed the growth of the national tourist activity. Among the places that most contributed to the result are São Paulo (2.5%), Rio Grande do Sul (3.9%), Bahia (1.5%) and Ceará (2.3%). Rio de Janeiro (-2.8%), Goiás (-9.6%), Paraná (-4.4%) and Santa Catarina (-4.8%) fell in comparison with April.

Passenger transport volume changed -0.3%

When compared to the previous month, the volume of passenger transport changed -0.3% in May, after having accumulated a gain of 27.2% between November last year and the last month of April. As a result, the segment is 0.4% below the pre-pandemic level and 22.0% below February 2014, the highest point in the historical series. In the previous month, passenger transport for the first time surpassed the level of February 2020, but in May it returned to operate below that level.

“Passenger transport showed a slight negative change in May. It had been growing in this trend of increasing urban mobility, in transport within the city, in the increase in flights, whether for business or leisure trips, but without having the same impact as cargo transport”, says Lobo.

The volume of cargo transport expanded by 1.8%, accumulating growth of 13.0% since October 2021. It is the highest level in the historical series of this segment, which is 25.9% above the level of February 2020.

(with IBGE News Agency)

Related