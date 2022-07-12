Vtor Pereira’s five-line enchants players and keeps Corinthians alive during turmoil

Corinthians had a sequence of difficult and decisive games and, during the period, still did not have several players (injury, Covid-19, suspension and negotiation). Coach Vítor Pereira, then, bet on the defensive system and activated a not-so-secret weapon: the line of five.

It is a modality in which a third defender is placed next to the pair of defenders, in addition to two two laterals. This third defender can be a professional player who comes from the bench or even from a side on the inside, either the right or the left.

That’s how Corinthians secured the two draws with Boca Juniors (especially in Argentina), didn’t lose against Santos for the Brasileirão at home when it spared several players and, last Sunday, beat Flamengo also at Neo Química Arena.

Against the Cariocas, for example, Bruno Méndez, Gil, Raul Gustavo, Fábio Santos and Bruno Melo made up the last line of defense for Corinthians. It was Fábio Santos who came in as the third defender, with Melo on the left side – see photo that illustrates the article.

The portal report My Helm talked to the staff of some players. According to these people, the feedback received from the athletes is of enchantment with the defensive system of this five-a-side by Vítor Pereira, which is increasingly consolidated.

“You can’t always play openly because from a physical point of view we don’t have that availability and the team at the moment. I think that (the team) has acquired this tactical maturity to control the game even when they don’t have the ball”, explained Vítor Pereira, who also cited “a little bit of tactical maturity”.

